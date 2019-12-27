It’s business as usual, more or less, for Colorado College against two Eastern College Athletic Conference opponents in Dartmouth’s Ledyard Classic.
The Tigers are in New Hampshire for their first holiday tournament since 2016’s Florida Hockey Classic. Nick Halloran, then a freshman, scored in overtime against Cornell in the second game for a weekend sweep. It was CC’s first holiday tournament win in more than a decade.
Halloran said this one feels different because the format isn’t the same and the opponents are set in stone.
“I don’t think much changes,” he said, between this weekend and a regular road series.
Colorado College (6-7-1, 2-5-1 National Collegiate Hockey Conference) was most recently swept in a home-and-home series against Denver. Highlights included the play of freshman goaltender Matt Vernon (62 weekend saves) and the return of junior forward Troy Conzo, who’d been out since the first game of the regular season after breaking a bone on the outside of his foot and having surgery.
He missed 11 games, making it the first time he’d missed a “serious extent of time” in his career. Then he assisted on the Tigers’ only goal of the weekend against DU.
“Pretty tough mentally to work back from something like that,” Conzo said. “I think it ultimately made me better.
“Happy to start the second half of the year here.”
Dartmouth (4-4-2, 4-2-1 and fifth in the ECAC) is up Saturday. The teams saw each other six times from 1941 to 1953 and haven’t met since.
This is CC’s first appearance in Dartmouth’s tournament. The Big Green is 1-1-2 all-time against the NCHC.
Next is St. Lawrence (3-12-2, 1-6-0 ECAC) which hasn’t met the Tigers since the 2003-04 season. Three of the five times the teams have played each other have come in the NCAA Tournament.
Conference play hasn’t been kind to the Tigers or the Saints, who are tied for last place in the conference with Princeton, which CC swept in early December.
Halloran said the Christmas break benefited the Tigers and they’re ready to get back on the ice.
“These games are absolutely huge,” Halloran said.
“We have a lot to prove here in the second half. It starts tomorrow and we go from there.”