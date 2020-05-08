Former Tigers goaltender Ryan Ruck said Colorado College assistant coach Leon Hayward, who helped lure him west for a graduate transfer year, “could probably sell ice to an Eskimo.”
The opportunity he’s selling is a good one, Hayward says. That helps the pitch.
The incoming freshman class is full of players Hayward said had just entered the pipeline when he started at CC in 2017 or have entered the mix since. They’re his guys. They’re “CC guys.”
“This group is really exciting to me,” Hayward said.
When looking for CC guys, the coaching staff wants “hard skill.”
“We want kids who are going to be competitive but can make plays,” Hayward said. “You can’t play in this conference without skill. The teams are too good. The coaches are too good.”
Hayward grew up in Seattle about 10 minutes from the newest NHL franchise’s future practice facility. He left for prep school and spent a long stretch on the East Coast, playing four years at Northeastern and then six years professionally.
He split the 2004-05 NHL lockout season between the Providence Bruins (AHL) and the Mike Haviland-coached Trenton Titans (ECHL). The season ended with a Kelly Cup Championship and Finals MVP honors for Hayward.
Hayward eventually delved into coaching at the Taft School (Watertown, Conn.), The Governor’s Academy (Newbury, Mass.) and Avon Old Farms School (Avon, Conn.).
“I knew that I had to get out of the prep school world and really put it on the line,” Hayward said. “The coaching business is a tough business. You’ve got to have results. But I wanted that pressure.”
Hayward called Haviland to use him as a reference for a job with the USHL’s Bloomington Thunder, which he got. Two months later — just enough time to get through training camp, belongings still in a trailer — Haviland reached out about his own open position at Colorado College.
The transition from player-coach relationship to colleagues was relatively seamless, Hayward said. He’d felt Haviland was the best coach he’d played for in the minors and as a team captain in Trenton, he’d had a front-row seat.
“The language and the conversation about how to play the game was really easy,” Hayward said. “We already talked the same kind of hockey language.”
The business of recruiting and competing in the grueling National Collegiate Hockey Conference was where he needed to adapt. The staff works together with each prospect, Hayward said, and has honed in on what they’re looking for and established key recruiting areas. They’ve had ranked recruiting classes two straight years.
“I wasn’t exactly sure before I went on my visit,” incoming freshman goaltender Jake Begley said. “When I came, (the coaches) just pretty much explained everything perfectly well and they did a great job of showing me around, what to expect.
“It just felt perfect for what I want to do in the future.”
Hayward guides the defense and the penalty kill, which he called “unacceptable” in 2019-20. He said improving the country’s last-place PK (70.7%) has been “a huge focus of literally every day” as he transitions from spending 100-plus days on the road during the coronavirus outbreak.
Entering his fourth season coaching at Colorado College, having helped draw in some top talent, he’s looking for those results that drive his business.
“I felt lucky that some of my skill set has matched up,” Hayward said. “I think it’s been a pretty good fit. Again, I think we want to win and we want to get after it. We know the time is now.”