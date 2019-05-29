The United States Air Force will gain 77 pilots from the academy’s graduating class of athletes, including all four members of the golf team and all three from rifle.
In the weeks following Thursday’s commencement ceremony, former Falcons will scatter to points ranging from Colorado Springs to Japan.
The football team will spread its 31 grads among nine states for work in nine fields, including pilot training, cyberspace, intelligence, acquisitions, remote piloted aircraft, missiles, logistics, space ops and civil engineering. Coach Mike Kazlausky’s baseball team will send eight of its 12 grads to pilot training and of the seven hockey grads, two will attend graduate school and two others will serve in a medical field.
Here’s the full list of assignments for the athletes from Air Force’s Class of 2019:
Baseball
Karter Cook, UPT (Undergraduate Pilot Training), Laughlin AFB, Texas
Rob Dau, UPT, Laughlin AFB, Texas
Jacob Gilbert, UPT, Laughlin AFB, Texas
Matt Hargreaves, UPT, Laughlin AFB, Texas
Daniel Jones, UPT, Laughlin AFB, Texas
Gabe Martinez, UPT, Euro-Nato, Sheppard AFB, Texas
Tyler Mortenson, UPT, Laughlin AFB, Texas
Ethan Nichols, UPT, Laughlin AFB, Texas
Steven Plaskett, UAS (Unmanned Aircraft Systems), Randolph AFB, Texas
Nic Ready, Logistics, Charleston AFB, S.C.
Jacob Saucedo, Maintenance, Yokota AB, Japan
Drew Wiss, Combat Rescue, Hurlburt Field, Fla.
Men’s Basketball
Pervis Louder, Coach/Instructor, USAFA Prep
Women’s Basketball
Venessannah Itugbu, Acquisitions, Travis, AFB, Calif.
Cheer
Charles Davis, UPT, Laughlin AFB, Texas
Molly Laatsch, Intelligence, Goodfellow AFB, Texas
Alyssa Staton, Information Ops, USAFA
Meriah Valk, UPT, Columbus AFB, Miss.
Maria Martinez, Intelligence, Goodfellow AFB, Texas
Brianna Murray, Combat Systems, Pensacola, Fla.
Arianna Mosley, Intelligence, Goodfellow AFB, Texas
Mike Grindle, UPT, Columbus AFB, Texas
Men’s and Women’s Diving
Bella Farrell, Intelligence, Goodfellow AFB, Texas
Football
Garrett Amy, UPT, Sheppard AFB, Texas
Brody Bagnall, UPT, Columbus AFB, Miss.
Marcus Bennett, Cyberspace, USAFA
Robert Bullard, Cyberspace, USAFA
Micah Capra, Intelligence, Goodfellow AFB, Texas
Ronald Cleveland, Cyberspace, Keesler AFB, Miss.
Ross Connors, Intelligence, Goodfellow AFB, Texas
Noah Crabbe, UPT, Laughlin AFB, Texas
Austin Cutting, Acquisitions, Moody AFB, Ga.
Blake Dailey, Acquisitions, Arnold AFB, Tenn.
Ryan Darby, Cyberspace, Keesler AFB, Miss.
Kyle Floyd, RPAs, Randolph AFB, Texas
Christiaan Frost, Missiles, Vandenberg AFB, Calif.
Cody Gessler, RPA, Randolph AFB, Texas
Ben Harris, RPAs, Randolph AFB, Texas
Danny Highland, UPT, Columbus, AFB, Miss.
R.J. Jackson, UPT, Sheppard AFB, Texas
Garrett Kauppila, Acquisitions, Los Angeles AFB (scheduled to graduate in December)
Max Kemper, Logistics, Eglin AFB, Fla.
Griffin Landrum, UPT, USAFA
Jacob Matkovich, Acquisitions, Los Angeles AFB
Drew McAdams, Acquisitions, Los Angeles AFB
Malik Miller, Space Ops, Buckley AFB, Colo.
Stone Miller, Civil Engineering, Whiteman AFB, Mo.
Abraham Nuno, Acquisitions, Hanscom AFB, Mass.
Matt Philichi, UPT, Columbus AFB, Miss.
Andrew Smith, UPT, Laughlin AFB, Texas
Dailen Sutton, UPT, Columbus AFB, Miss.
Bryce Vonzurmuehlen, Acquisitions, Los Angeles AFB
Parker Wilson, Acquisitions, Hanscom AFB, Mass.
Arion Worthman, Acquisitions, Los Angeles AFB
Men’s Fencing
Morgan Geneste, Electrical Engineering, Kunsan, AB, Korea
Cameron Sullivan, UPT, Laughlin AFB, Texas
Women’s Fencing
Brenna Chen, Medical School, NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine
Jackie Orcutt, UPT, Vance AFB, Okla.
Elianna Ryan, UPT, Laughlin AFB, Texas
Lauren Sides, UPT, Vance AFB, Okla.
Katelyn Walbridge, UPT, Columbus AFB, Miss.
Golf
Andy Germann, UPT, Vance AFB, Okla.
Turner Howe, UPT, Vance AFB, Okla.
Bryant Falconello, UPT, Laughlin AFB, Texas
Tate Tatom, UPT, Columbus AFB, Miss.
Men’s Gymnastics
Lukas Texeira, Maintenance, Eglin AFB, Fla.
Eric Klein, Civil Engineering, Elmendorf AFB, Ala.
Christian Kalustian, Missiles, Vandenberg AFB, Calif.
Jonah Urlaub, UPT, Columbus AFB, Miss.
Ryan Girouard, RPAs, Randolph AFB, Texas
Women’s Gymnastics
Emily Luers, Intelligence, Good Fellow AFB, Texas
Analise Howard, UPT, Vance AFB, Okla.
Mariana Murphy, Intelligence, Good Fellow AFB, Texas
Brittney Reed, Intelligence, Good Fellow AFB, Texas
Riley Hill, Acquisitions, Arnold AFB, Tenn.
Hockey
Dan Bailey, Medical Service Corps, Offutt AFB, NE
Billy Christopoulos, Acquisitions, Hanscom AFB, Mass.
Evan Feno, Medical Service Corps, Aviano AFB, Italy
Evan Giesler, UPT, Vance AFB, Okla.
Kyle Haak, Graduate School, TBD
Matt Koch, Graduate School, TBD
Matt Serratore, Acquisitions, Hanscom AFB, Mass.
Lacrosse
Jeremiah Hemme, Maintenance, Kirtland AFB, NM
Jack Flynn, UPT, Laughlin AFB, Texas
Cameron Carter, AFIT, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH
Blake Gillund, Developmental Engineering, Robins AFB, Ga.
Roman Rohrbach, UPT, Laughlin AFB, Texas
Christian Pung, Acquisitions, Peterson AFB, Colo.
Stephen Parker, UPT, Laughlin AFB, Texas
Logan Taucher, RPAs, Randolph AFB, Texas
Trent Harper, Space Ops, Cape Cod Airfield, Miss.
Tim Baker, UPT, Laughlin AFB, Texas
Brandon Jones, UPT, Laughlin AFB, Texas
Roland Wheeler IV, UPT, Columbus AFB, Miss.
Rifle
Spencer Cap, UPT, Laughlin AFB, Texas
Nicholas Learn, UPT, Laughlin AFB, Texas
Anna Weilbacher, UPT, Vance AFB, Okla.
Women’s Soccer
Rafaella Bucur, Space Ops, Vandenberg AFB, Calif.
Jennifer Hiddink, UPT, Vance AFB, Okla.
Taylor Cobb, Hospital Administration, Wright-Patterson, AFB, OH
Kaitlyn Cook, UPT, Vance AFB, Okla.
Hailey Laub, UPT, Vance AFB, Okla.
Bre Robertson, Airfield Ops, Eglin AFB, Fla.
Alejandra Reveles, UPT, Laughlin AFB, Texas
Men’s Soccer
Tucker Bone, UPT, Vance AFB, Okla.
Austin Dewing, UPT, Vance AFB, Okla.
Austin Guerrero, RPAs, Randolph AFB, Texas
Daniel Han, UPT, Laughlin AFB, Texas
David Louthan, UPT, Vance AFB, Texas
Luiz Martinez, Maintenance, Barksdale AFB, LA
Zane Moxley, Acquisitions, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH
Klinton Parker, RPAs, Randolph AFB, Texas
James Sims, Graduate School, Virginia Tech
Women’s Swimming
Elisabeth Brechbuhl, Intelligence, Goodfellow AFB, Texas
Jessica Chen, Cyberspace, Keesler AFB, Miss.
Kathy Lim, UPT, Columbus AFB, Miss.
Elizabeth Mahoney, UPT, Laughlin AFB, Texas
Gaby Miller, UPT, Columbus AFB, Miss.
Emma Strom, Cyberspace, Keesler AFB, Miss.
Men’s Tennis
Tadhg Collins, UPT, Vance AFB, Okla.
Austin Gula, UPT, Vance AFB, Okla.
Isaac Perez, UPT, Del Rio AFB, Texas
Luke Sanderson, Cyberspace, Maxwell AFB, AL
Women’s Tennis
Meredith Laskey, UPT, Columbus, AFB, Miss.
Elizabeth Barnickel, Civil Engineering, Laughlin AFB, Texas
Women’s Track
Andrea Abel, UPT, Columbus AFB, Miss.
Shanna Burns, Civil Engineering, Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Liz Jarvis, Maintenance, Tinker AFB, Okla.
Aryn Maxwell, Intelligence, Goodfellow AFB, Texas
Jerni Self, UPT, TBA
Jaci Smith, Developmental Engineering, Los Angeles AFB
Kathryn Tomczak, Cyber, Keesler AFB, Miss.
Men’s Track
Zach Carreon, UPT, Vance AFB, Okla.
Nic Cheuvront, UPT, Laughlin AFB, Texas
Garrett Coalson, TACP, JB Lewis-McChord, WA
David Collins, Cyberspace, Keesler AFB, Miss.
Mickey Davey, UPT, Vance AFB, Okla.
Logan Feasline, RPAs, Randolph AFB, Texas
Micah Fontaine, Maintenance, Little Rock AFB, Ark.
Sam Hinegardner, UPT, Vance AFB, Okla.
Gordon Kowalkowski, UPT, Laughlin AFB, Texas
Erik McMillan, UPT, Sheppard AFB, Texas
Miguel Molas, UPT, Randolph AFB, Texas
Walker Newell, UPT, Vance AFB, Okla.
Reece Pontious, UPT, Vance AFB, Okla.
Jack Quinn, UPT, Columbus AFB, Miss.
Noah Riley, UPT, Columbus AFB, Miss.
Preson Roche, Medical School, Chapel Hill, N.C.
Trevor Siniscalchi, Acquisitions, Edwards AFB, Calif.
Nathan Thomas, UPT, Vance AFB, Okla.
Sedacy Walden, UPT, Vance AFB, Okla.
Josh Wojciechowski, UPT, Vance AFB, Okla.
Tyler Younkers, UPT, Vance AFB, Okla.
Volleyball
Abigail Miksch, RPAs, Randolph AFB, Texas
Elizabeth Pennington, UPT, Vance AFB, Okla.
Lauren Heldt, Logistics, Lackland AFB, Texas
Shanleigh Conlan, Intelligence, Goodfellow AFB, Texas
Sarah Hellman, Logistics, Pope Airfield, NC
Water Polo
Ryan Dorris, Missiles, Vandenberg AFB, Calif.
Edward Smet, UPT, Columbus AFB, Miss.
George Millard, RPAs, Randolph AFB, Texas
Wrestling
Beau Billingsley (Manager), Space Ops, Buckley AFB, Colo.
Luke Boyle, UPT, Columbus AFB, Miss.
Josh Giorgio, UPT, Columbus AFB, Miss.
Isaac Jimenez, Civil Engineering, Vandenberg AFB, Calif.
Alex Lopouchanski, Space Ops, Buckley AFB, Colo.
Anthony McLaughlin, Space Ops, Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Alex Mossing, Cyberspace, Keesler AFB, Miss.
Josh Mossing, Intelligence, Goodfellow AFB, Texas
Adam Pelter, Maintenance, Osan AFB, Korea
John Twomey, Acquisitions, Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio