SAN DIEGO — Ashton Goudeau knows what to do when he gets designated for assignment, after all he’s been through it eight times in the past year.
A few months ago, after the Giants sent him packing in March, he took a few balls from them so he could throw on his own. He went to a friend's house, and threw with his neighbor in order to stay in shape. He was throwing again on his own Wednesday after he was designated for assignment by the Reds after the team made a trade with the Yankees.
Then he got a call with his agent, who told him to stay put. Five minutes later, Reds general manager Nick Krall rang to inform him that the Rockies had acquired him for cash considerations. He was back with the Rockies — his third stint with the team in less than a year — in San Diego by Thursday afternoon.
“It’s been quite the journey,” Goudeau said. “It’s good to come back to a few familiar faces.”
On Sunday, he pitched three innings, earning three strikeouts, in relief of Austin Gomber, who exited after the first. The Rockies, though, fell to the Padres 8-1 on the last day of a 10-game road trip. Their hitting has been much improved on this road trip, but that was not the case Sunday.
Gomber labored through the first inning, tossing 40 pitches and allowing four runs. He was visited by pitching coach Steve Foster during the inning, and removed after it.
Gomber lacked location and feel, and didn't have control of the ball. He said he was frustrated, and didn't understand the decision to take him out. But he and manager Bud Black sat down, and Black explained that he wants to be careful with Gomber, who was recently on the injured list.
"I just didn’t want to push him," Black said. "I want Austin to finish the season very strong."
So out came Goudeau, all 6 feet, 6 inches of him strutting out from the bullpen. He pitched three innings, giving up one hit — a double by Eric Hosmer. Goudeau also had his first major league at-bat in the third inning. He didn't expect to be hitting, and Garrett Hampson had to run into the clubhouse to retrieve his gear for him.
His first swing was a wild miss that looked like a toddler who didn’t know how to hold a bat correctly. His second was a ground ball to left field, a single for his first major league hit.
Goudeau has been used as a reliever and a starter in his career, and was scheduled to make a start Wednesday with the Reds’ Triple-A team when he was designated. He’s kept his workload high, so he can be ready at any moment to go long, like the Rockies needed him to do Sunday. With Jhoulys Chacín moved to a late-inning role, and Chi Chi González part of the rotation for most of the season due to injuries, the Rockies plan to use Goudeau as a long reliever and a spot starter.
Goudeau has thrown up to 90 pitches in minor league starts, and said he's willing to contribute anywhere.
"I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t tough," Goudeau said of his journey to get here. "In the back of your mind you are like 'What’s going on'. It was hard."
Besides Goudeau, the Rockies had just four other hits. Sam Hilliard hit a homer 411 feet in the second. Hilliard, Brendan Rodgers and Charlie Blackmon had the other hits.