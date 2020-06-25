Rocky Mountain Vibes mascot Toasty looks down upon workers as they leave after finishing a last mural Thursday afternoon at UCHealth Park, home to the new team. Opening night is Friday, when the Vibes take on the Grand Junction Rockies. Crews are rushing to get the stadium ready with Rocky Mountain Vibes materials after months of cleaning and rebranding. Some of the changes to the stadium include the addition of two s’mores stations where guests can sit around large fire pits, new decorations, food and the addition of a number of local beers. On opening night, guests can participate in pregame activities including a BB gun range, balloons artist, face-painting and more. After the game, there will be a Tom Petty-themed fireworks show. For more, see C1.

Ready for s’more baseball?