It’s a new, condensed, COVID-19-wary NHL season and according to coach Jared Bednar, the Avalanche plan to use their depth to their advantage.
With few breaks and a roster that’s run into injury trouble repeatedly over the last few years — including, in the worst possible timing, in the 2020 postseason bubble — Bednar indicated he’d consider resting players who weren’t 100%.
“No use in having the depth that we’ve built as an organization if we’re not going to use it,” he said. “That takes some sacrifice from our players on our main roster.”
Gabriel Landeskog getting cut by a blade in the playoffs was just bad, unavoidable luck. But Bednar said they’ll control it to the extent they can, encouraging maintenance, recovery, diet and rest.
“We’re going to communicate that regularly here this season so we can try and avoid what happened to us last year in the playoffs,” Bednar said.
Should they avoid the “durability issues” that have plagued them, they can reach higher. Multiple betting sites list the Avalanche as Stanley Cup favorites.
“I think we’ve earned that as a team and I don’t think it’s something we should shy away from,” Bednar said.
The team went through testing Sunday ahead of the first skate of training camp Monday. There’s a big group consisting of roster mainstays and a smaller group of nine forwards and four defensemen who will do much of the same in practice.
Bednar said he’s looking at Andre Burakovsky, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen on the top line, with offseason acquisition Brandon Saad joining Landeskog and Nazem Kadri on the second line. Free agent pickup Kiefer Sherwood will also be in the mix.
Devon Toews, Conor Timmins and Dennis Gilbert will join the established defense group of Cale Makar, Sam Girard, Erik Johnson, Ryan Graves and Ian Cole. Philipp Grubauer and Pavel Francouz, both of whom were injured in the postseason, are the goaltending tandem.
Bednar plans on six “big practices” before cuts take place.