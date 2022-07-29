DENVER • With only days to go until the MLB trade deadline, the Rockies have yet to make a peep.

And it'll likely stay that way.

Despite having valuable trade assets — including closer Daniel Bard and first baseman CJ Cron — the Rockies aren't expected to make a splash before Tuesday's 3 p.m. MT cutoff. They think they have a chance, even if the standings say differently, so they aren't willing to part with their top players. The Rockies are 45-55 heading in to Friday night's game, 22 games behind in the NL West.

They don't want a rebuild, and they don't think they need one.

"I believe in these guys," general manager Bill Schmidt said to the Gazette earlier this month. "We realize some of our young guys are coming and are going to eventually help us. We have some guys here who are going to be with us going forward. People want us to trade guys, but the people they want us to trade are the guys that want to stay here."

It's the Rockies playbook. Last year, they kept Jon Gray and Trevor Story because they weren't offered what they felt was an equal or better return. Instead of accepting something, the Rockies would rather take their chances and try to re-sign the player. That plan didn't work, and now neither are in Colorado.

They think they'll have better luck this year with Bard.

"Hey listen, you guys have a nice vehicle over there," manager Bud Black said, using cars as a reference for their top players. "You have a Range Rover. We'll take your Range Rover and we'll give you our Honda Accord. Teams expect you to do that. Why would we do that? ... How can you not trade your Range Rover? We might try to keep the Range Rover!"

Here's where things stand with their top trade assets:

Daniel Bard: Unlikely

It's obvious that multiple teams are interested in Bard as a rental piece to help them in their playoff push. As a reliable closer, he can handle high-leverage situations — he has a 1.91 ERA and 21 saves. But the Rockies think they have a really good chance to re-sign him, so they aren't parting with him unless they are offered the moon.

Can't they just trade him, get some decent prospects in return and then sign him again after the season ends? Yes.

Will they do that? Not likely.

CJ Cron: Extremely Unlikely

He's their best player. They see themselves as being able to contend in the near future, and they think Cron will be a big part of that. Cron's contract is on the lower side — an annual salary of just over $7 million for this season and next — which would make him even more valuable for an opposing team as they wouldn't need to take on a huge expense.

If it would take the moon to part with Bard, a team would need to throw in the stars and maybe the sun too to get the Rockies to ship Cron off.

Alex Colomé: Possible

Teams want an experienced reliever. The Rockies have no real stake in Colomé — he's here on a one-year deal and they can live without him next year. This is the one player the Rockies seem willing to part with, if they get what they are seeking in return.

José Iglesias: Unlikely

This trade is the most logical for the Rockies to make, but there isn't a big market out there for a shortstop right now. Iglesias, on a one-year deal, is having a great season, and the Rockies don't need him beyond this year with top prospect Ezequiel Tovar on his way up.

Chad Kuhl: Unlikely

The Rockies pitching depth is lacking, and they need a starter. They like Kuhl, and both sides have expressed an interest in keeping the right-handed pitcher in Denver beyond this season.