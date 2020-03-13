DENVER • See, they’re just like us.
The Broncos are navigating a new reality that’s dictated by the coronavirus (COVID-19) step by step, hour by hour, while leaning on experts and peers to learn the best next move.
As fears lead to cancellations left and right for in-season sports teams, the Broncos went all-in on precautionary offseason measures. From the club’s IT specialists helping to set up home offices for employees, to installing hand sanitizers at each entrance to Broncos HQ, Colorado’s most prominent franchise is figuring it all out.
• The Broncos, along with leadership from other area sports teams and entertainment venues, participated in a conference call with Gov. Jared Polis Friday morning to discuss the latest news on a Coronavirus outbreak that was declared a national emergency by President Trump. Patrick Smyth, the Broncos’ executive vice president of public and community relations, said the conference call was “a tremendous asset” to the team. The NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and NCAA are all trying to learn what’s next.
• The Broncos were scheduled to host two draft prospects, at least, next week at UCHealth Training Center. But pre-draft visits no longer can take place in-person, a league-wide mandate, and probably will be replaced by video calls.
• Players are allowed at the practice facility, though “traffic has been minimal,” Smyth said.
• College scouts have been pulled off the road and won’t be traveling for the foreseeable future — not there were many pro days at campuses to attend, anyway. Most pre-draft showcases have been postponed or outright called off.
• To take advantage of an actual football note: The Broncos announced they’ve franchise tagged safety Justin Simmons on Friday. The two parties still have until July 15 to reach an agreement on a long-term deal. He’s played every defensive snap for the last two seasons at safety. That’s wild.
• The Broncos were one of the first teams — soon after the Redskins and Eagles — to advocate for 200-ish employees (in the Broncos’ case) to work from home if possible. In some instances, the IT department has lent out laptops and monitors to employees in order to facilitate their home offices. It’s only a small crew of operation-essential employees working at Empower Field at Mile High, Smyth said.
“Everyone is prioritizing the health, their families, communities over everything,” Smyth said. “That’s the No. 1 priority.”
“It’s really a unique time,” he said.
Unprecedented, really. Teams are still waiting to learn if the NFL draft scheduled for April 23-25 in Las Vegas will go ahead as planned. Same for the two-day free agency period that opens Monday. Meanwhile, teams are in communication with each other and the league office to compare approaches during a bizarre time. The Cardinals, Saints, Texans and Ravens, among other teams, have been in communication with the Broncos as developments have surfaced almost hourly.
They’re watching and waiting like you and me.
