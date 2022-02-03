After serving as the first alternate for Team USA in men’s figure skating for the 2018 Olympic Games, former Colorado College student Jason Brown is competing in Beijing this year. Here’s a look at the 27-year-old’s lengthy figure skating career:
First national victory: Brown’s mom enrolled him in a beginners class when he was just 3 years old. Two years later he started training more seriously, and eight years later he won the National Junior Title.
Senior National debut: Brown won a silver medal in the Junior Grand Prix before transitioning to senior nationals in the same season. He finished ninth in the 2011 U.S. Championships.
First Gold: Brown secured his first gold medal during the 2012-2013 season in a Junior Grand Prix series event in Turkey. He finished fourth in the JGP final, and eventually competed in the 2013 World Junior Championships. This was a big step for Brown, as he landed two triple axels for the first time. His performance earned him a silver medal.
Move to Colorado: In 2013, Brown moved to Colorado from Illinois to train at the Colorado Sports Center in Monument. He also enrolled at Colorado College where he earned a degree in communications. While training in Colorado, Brown performed his most well-known program, Riverdance, at the 2014 U.S. Championships. It earned him third place in the short program, a silver medal, and most importantly, a spot on the 2014 Olympic team
Sochi Olympics: Brown was selected to perform in the free event where he placed fourth, helping Team USA to a bronze medal.
2015 U.S. Championships: Brown won his first U.S. title after finishing first in the short program and second in free skating. His short program performance earned Brown the second highest point total in the history of the event.
First Alternate: After three more seasons of successful showings all over the world, Brown finished in sixth place in the 2018 U.S. Championships. He was named an alternate for the 2018 Olympic team. It was after this season that Brown made the decision to leave Colorado and begin training in Toronto.
Today: Brown was selected as the third member of Team USA for the 2022 Beijing Olympics along with Vincent Zhou and Nathan Chen. The men’s figure skaters began competition on Feb. 3 with the short program. Brown will also compete in the men’s singles events, starting on Feb. 7 and wrapping up on the 9th.