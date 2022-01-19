This weekend’s series between Colorado College and Denver marks the 329th and 330th time the two teams have squared off. The battle for the Gold Pan takes place on Friday at Denver and Saturday at CC with both teams coming off two-game series sweeps. As the weekend approaches, here’s a snapshot of the historic series.
Denver has the edge
Overall Denver holds an 186-121-21 advantage over CC in the series. Denver has also dominated the series more recently, with a 7-2-1 record in the last 10 meetings. Denver also topped CC 14 times in a row from November of 2014 through March of 2017, so it’s safe to say the Pioneers have a hold on the series. They will be favored once more this weekend, especially considering their No. 5 rank nationally.
Interestingly, two of CC’s six wins this season have come against ranked opponents. The team’s first victory was on Oct. 16 at then-No. 10 Boston College, and the second upset win was over No. 10 Omaha on Dec. 4.
Last season
In 2021 the two teams met four times, with CC winning the first and Denver winning the remaining three.
In CC’s lone win, three of the four goals scored came off the sticks of players who are still on the Tigers roster - Hunter McKown, Nicklas Andrews and Connor Mayer.
Over the four games, Denver outscored CC 18-6, with Cole Guttman responsible for four of the 18. The senior captain has six goals so far this season.
NCHC Implications
The in-state rivalry between CC and Denver adds another layer to the series, but more importantly, they are both fighting for conference points in the NCHC.
Denver is currently second in the conference behind North Dakota with a 7-3 record, while CC is 7th, ahead of last-place Miami, with a 3-6-1 record.
Young coaches
Denver’s David Carle was hired in 2018 at 28, making him the youngest head coach in DI hockey, a distinction he still holds at 32. He and CC’s Kris Mayotte (38) are the two youngest coaches in the NCHC.
Brotherly connection
Senior forward and Centennial-native Brian Hawkinson has ties to the Denver program, as his older brother, Brad, played for the Pioneers and helped them to an NCAA title in 2017. Last season, the younger Hawkinson scored two goals against Denver.