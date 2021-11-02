Wake Forest’s offensive explosion against Army probably means little for this weekend’s Commander’s Classic against Air Force.
The No. 10 Demon Deacons threw for 458 yards and five touchdowns in a 70-56 victory at West Point on Oct. 23 — Army’s most recent game.
Sounds like the Black Knight’s defense is susceptible. Right? Well, consider this.
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman ranks ninth nationally in passing yards. Air Force’s passing offense ranks second to last in total yards.
The Demon Deacons have five receivers with 15 or more catches. Air Force has nobody with more than 10 catches.
“There’s certainly not a whole lot of carryover in what we were defending last week and what we’re defending this week,” Army coach Jeff Monken said. “But you’re still playing blocks and covering receivers. We’ve got to do a better job of that.”
The Falcons (6-2) will square off against the Black Knights (4-3) at 9:30 a.m. in Arlington, Texas, at the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field.
In most years, Air Force would, at the very least, be the service academy best equipped to challenge a reeling secondary through the air. Neither the Black Knights nor Navy have averaged more than 100 yards per game passing over the course of a season since 2017. Air Force has done it three times in that span, including 131.3 in 2018.
But in 2020 the Falcons averaged just 83.7 yards per game in a season shortened to six games because of COVID-19. This year that number is at 77.5 through eight games.
It’s never just one thing when numbers take a turn like they have for the Falcons. The past two years have seen Air Force lead the nation in rushing yards, so the Falcons haven’t needed to stray from ground attack often in going 9-5 in that time. Quarterback Haaziq Daniels has started each game during that time, and his skill set is more oriented toward running the ball and orchestrating the option — or at least that’s what he’s been primarily tasked with doing. And top talents at the skill-position spots like tight end Kyle Patterson and wide receiver David Cormier have missed chunks of time with injuries.
But that’s not to say Air Force hasn’t taken notice of what Wake Forest did against Army.
“Clearly we’ve looked at that film from every angle that you can get to see maybe what you can pull and then maybe what wouldn’t fit,” Falcons coach Troy Calhoun said.
Calhoun’s last point is an interesting one, as Air Force will certainly think twice about changing its identity too much — even though it had an extra week to prepare. Last year the Falcons were 6-of-14 passing for 107 yards and three interceptions in a 10-7 loss at Michie Stadium.
Fullback Brad Roberts doesn’t know exactly how the game will play out but knows Air Force won’t go in over-confident because of Army’s last game.
“It’s hard to tell because any service academy game is completely different than most games,” Roberts said. “We’re kind of just more worried about ourselves, just making sure we can get our keys and be prepared to beat them on the offensive side.”