This strange season, this heated rivalry, this heavy trophy — it came down to 1 yard.
Army converted a fourth and goal from the 1 with 1:13 remaining, thrusting it past Air Force 10-7 in this rare winner-take-all rumble for the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy at West Point on Saturday.
“I don’t know if I have processed it yet, but it’s definitely tough,” Air Force senior defensive lineman George Silvanic said. “One play to win a championship and you don’t get it and they do. My hat’s off to them.”
Air Force had ample opportunity before — and even after — the 1-yard score from Jakobi Buchanan to alter the outcome. Falcons placekicker Tevye Schuettpelz-Rohl missed field goals of 25 and 38 yards in the first half, and quarterback Haaziq Daniels was intercepted three times.
The first pick didn’t prove costly, as the Falcons’ defense quickly got the ball back with a fumble recovery from linebacker Will Trawick (who also had a game-high 14 tackles).
The next two were game changers, though.
The Falcons went deep on a second and 2 from the Army 40-yard line with 8:24 remaining and Air Force up 7-3 and the Black Knights' Jabari Moore came down with it in the end zone. It was then that Army marched 80 yards in 16 plays for the winning touchdown.
“We just never lost faith,” said Buchanan, who led Army with 86 yards. “We always knew we were going to go down there and get that touchdown.”
Daniels then had a pass tipped at the line and intercepted on the first play of Air Force’s last-ditch effort in the final 73 seconds, allowing the Black Knights to run out the clock and accept the trophy they’ve won three times in four years. The Falcons haven't claimed it since 2016.
“No sir,” said Air Force coach Troy Calhoun when asked if he had regrets over taking the field-goal tries on fourth-and-short situations or throwing deep in a situation where clock could have been chewed.
Army led 290-261 in total yards, but it controlled time of possession 37:26 to 22:34 and ran 73 offensive plays compared to 40 for the Falcons.
That lack of offensive snaps prevented Air Force from fully exploring its arsenal. Senior tailback Kade Remsberg ran just four times, gaining 9 yards, in what is likely his final game and fullback Brad Roberts, who had 73 yards at halftime, finished with just 83 yards and carried just three times in the second half.
The Falcons didn’t complete a pass over the first 40 minutes before throwing for 85 on their lone scoring drive that was capped by Daniels’ 10-yard pass to tight end Kyle Patterson.
“I honestly think that the (defensive backs) just didn’t respect what we were doing,” Patterson said when asked about the sudden passing explosion after a slow start. “They were just flying off the ball really hard on our trap game and stuff like that. So we just tried to open it up and caught them off guard a little bit.”
Army shut out Navy 15-0 last week, which generally marks the last game in the service academy round robin. This game was rescheduled after Air Force canceled a trip to West Point in November. Since the Falcons had also beaten Navy 40-7 in October, everything was on the line here.
The thrilling finish was a carbon copy of last year’s game at Falcon Stadium, just with a different result. In that one, Air Force protected a 17-13 lead with a late goal-line stand. This time Army scored.
“When we needed one, our guys just absolutely gutted it out,” Army coach Jeff Monken said. “Really proud. Great to see that trophy coming home.”