Army Black Knights' Alex King (35) scores during the first quarter of the game against Air Force on Saturday, December 8 at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force fell to Army 66-61. (Liz Copan/The Gazette)
Ryan Swan (34) keeps the ball away from Army during the third quarter of the Air Force men's basketball game against West Point on Saturday, December 8 at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Falcons fell to the Black Knights 66-61. (Liz Copan/The Gazette)
Ryan Swan (34) battles against Black Knights Lonnie Grayson (13) during the second half of the game against on Saturday, December 8 at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force fell to Army 66-61. (Liz Copan/The Gazette)
Air Force men's basketball head coach Dave Pilpovich gets his team fired up before they take on Army West Point, Saturday, December 8 at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Falcons fell to the Black Knights 66-61. (Liz Copan/The Gazette)
Alex King (35) breaks past the Falcon's defense to score during the first quarter of the game on Saturday, December 8 at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force fell to Army 66-61. (Liz Copan/The Gazette)
Black Knights' Josh Caldwell (0) scores against Air Force during the first half of the game against on Saturday, December 8 at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force fell to Army 66-61. (Liz Copan/The Gazette)
Josh Caldwell (0) attempts a free throw on a penalty against Air Force during the first quarter of the game on Saturday, December 8 at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force fell to Army 66-61. (Liz Copan/The Gazette)
Army's Tucker Blackwell (11) scores during the second half of the men's basketball game on Saturday, December 8th at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Falcons fell to the Black Knights 66-61. (Liz Copan/The Gazette)
Air Force men's basketball head coach Dave Pilpovich looks on from the sidelines during the game against Army West Point, Saturday, December 8 at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Falcons fell to the Black Knights 66-61. (Liz Copan/The Gazette)
Black Knights' Tommy Funk (3) drives the ball down court during the first quarter of the game against the Falcons on Saturday, December 8 at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force fell to Army 66-61. (Liz Copan/The Gazette)
Falcons Caleb Morris (0) keeps the ball away from Black Knights' Tucker Blackwell (11) during the first quarter of the game on Saturday, December 8 at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force leads 40-23 at the half. (Liz Copan/The Gazette)
Ryan Swan (34) moves the ball down court against Black Knights Cayne Edwards (2) during the second half of the game against on Saturday, December 8 at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force fell to Army 66-61. (Liz Copan/The Gazette)
Air Force’s Sid Tomes (3) takes the court before the game against Army West Point on Saturday, December 8 at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Liz Copan/The Gazette)
Air Force’s Ryan Swan (34) is introduced before the game against Army West Point on Saturday, December 8 at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Liz Copan/The Gazette)
The Army Black Knights huddle before the game versus Air Force on Saturday, December 8 at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force fell to Army 66-61. (Liz Copan/The Gazette)
“This is how I explain the second half – we got complacent,” said forward Lavelle Scottie, who scored 17 points with 15 rebounds – the most for an Air Force player in 18 years. “We were OK with a 17-point lead. We lost that drive, that fire that we came out on the court with at the beginning.”
Coach Dave Pilipovich circled two numbers on his stat sheet. Air Force (4-6) turned the ball over 19 times, including an 11-0 discrepancy in turnovers in the second half. The Falcons also missed 13 free throws, making just 11-of-24.
But the numbers only show the what, not the why or how. This slipped away slowly, steadily for a prolonged 30-11 run over the first 11 minutes, 48 seconds of the second half because of Air Force’s careless passes, poor shooting and jitters.
“You see their eyes get bigger,” Pilipovich said. “You see their hands get a little less confident catching and shooting.”
“I think nerves just got to us,” said Scottie, whose big scoring and rebounding numbers were also joined by five turnovers and a 5-of-11 performance at the free-throw line.
For Army’s part, it had to do little in the second half but defend and allow Air Force to self-destruct.
The Black Knights (5-6) were hardly spectacular. They shot just 37 percent and made just 7-of-31 3-pointers. The Falcons held a 43-35 edge in rebounding, too.
But Army committed just six turnovers – none in the second half. Of those, four were the product of Air Force steals. So, over 40 minutes of intense basketball, they made just two unforced errors. That was reflected in a 23-3 edge in points off turnovers.
They stayed calm, and didn’t sink.
“We talked about the need to control the controllables,” Black Knights coach Jimmy Allen said. “The biggest thing for us (heading into the second half) was not trying to do anything that we don’t normally do.”
Army went ahead 53-51 with 8:12 remaining. Air Force led just once more, after the team’s lone senior, Pervis Louder, blocked a 3-pointer on the defensive end and then hit a shot in the lane that put the Falcons ahead 61-60 with 1:30 remaining.
Army answered with a layup, and Air Force’s last gasp failed when Caleb Morris missed a look at a tying 3-pointer with 13 seconds remaining.
“It hurts a lot that we didn’t get them my four years,” said Louder, whose team has now lost five straight to Army. “I beat them at the prep school. Never beat them up here.”
As frustrating and humiliating as this loss was, there was a common thread among the Air Force players that it wasn’t crushing. Up next for this team is finals, followed by a trip to No. 2 Michigan. So the immediate future isn’t exactly inviting.
But just as this team knew it was to blame for final 20 minutes, it also deserved the credit for a first half that was dominant as the second was disastrous (all this, by the way, an almost verbatim repeat of the women’s team’s meltdown against Navy the day before on the same floor).
They know more of that is in there, and so does Allen, as the Army coach called this the best Air Force team he’d seen in a long time.
“We’ve got to move forward,” Scottie said. “We’ve got to look our (at) mistakes, fix them and grow from them. We can be a good team, there’s no doubt about that. I think everybody else sees that we can be a good team. We’re right there. We’ve just got to figure out what is it that’s going to push us over to get there. That win tonight probably would have been the best thing that could have pushed us there. But obviously we had some slip-ups and Army toughed it out and came out with the win.”