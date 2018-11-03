Update 1:18 p.m.
Army stopped Air Force on a fourth-and-1 play with just over a minute remaining to thwart a Falcons rally and give the Black Knights a 17-14 victory Saturday.
--
WEST POINT, N.Y. – Air Force switched quarterbacks and ended a scoreless stretch of nearly 113 minutes against Army.
But it still trails 14-6 as this service academy game to determine the home of the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy enters the final quarter.
The Falcons came to life defensively in the third quarter. After Army gained 120 and 89 yards on scoring drives in the first half (yes, 120, as it overcame three 15-yard penalties), the Black Knights gained just 21 yards in the third quarter.
Air Force (3-5) finally scored with 54 seconds left in the third quarter, it’s first points against Army since the fourth quarter in 2016. Sophomore quarterback Donald Hammond III, who replaced Isaiah Sanders after halftime, scored from the 1-yard line.
Hammond and Sanders have combined for 148 passing yards.
Army (6-2) held a 231-230 edge in total yards after three quarters.