Air Force Player of the Game
McKenly O’Neal, junior defensive lineman
Because of COVID-19, this season has seen a parade of new players shuffle into the lineup for Air Force. O’Neal’s was maybe the most surprising of the bunch.
Converted from the offensive line five weeks ago (he saw time on the O-line against Navy), O’Neal made 12 tackles on the defensive front — including a solo stop for a 3-yard loss. He had two career tackles entering the game.
O’Neal was thrust into action when defensive end Michael Purcell was a late scratch following the final round of COVID testing. He learned his defensive end position in about 48 hours.
“He made a few things happen today,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said. “Ton of heart, good battler. He’s one of those guys, I just think strength-wise we’ve got to settle in on one position for his sake.”
Added George Silvanic, who also moved from offensive to defensive line this year and earned honorable mention All-Mountain West recognition, “McKenly O’Neal is George Silvanic 2.0, with another year of eligibility.”
Turning point
Air Force’s decision to take a deep shot on second and 2 from the Army 40 proved fatal. The pass from Haaziq Daniels was intercepted in the end zone, setting up Army’s 16-play, 80-yard scoring drive that put them ahead. The Falcons had just gone up 7-3 and the play came immediately after an 8-yard run from Brad Roberts. More runs like that could have allowed the Falcons to milk the clock and limit Army’s ability, with its slow-churning offensive style, to march down the field. Instead, the Falcons opted for the jugular on a play that instead came back to bite them.
Subplots we watched
Both teams should be well-rested
We figured the rare distraction-free week for both teams would prove beneficial, and in some ways it was. There were only five combined penalties in the game for 30 yards and the defenses were particularly sharp, with Army limiting Air Force to 11 first downs and the Falcons holding the Black Knights to fewer than 4 yards per play. But the execution in the game from the offenses was not crisp. Both teams turned the ball over on their first possession and each team scored just one touchdown.
Player availability
Air Force defensive end Michael Purcell found out after the final round of COVID-19 testing that he wouldn’t be traveling. It is unclear if it was a positive test for Purcell or the result of contact tracing, but the senior had to miss his final game in what teammate George Silvanic called a heartbreaking situation.
Air Force’s defense
This loss can’t be pegged on the defense, which has patched personnel holes all season and placed itself in the nation’s Top 10 in the key rankings like total yards and scoring. Army had no plays longer than 16 yards and didn’t score until the final 2 minutes. However, the Black Knights did find a way to stay on the field. They converted nine of 17 third-down tries and then added two of three on fourth downs. That led to a 15-minutes advantage in time of possession that put an extra tax on the Falcons defensively.
BY THE NUMBERS
3
Commander-in-Chief’s trophies for Army in the past four years. Prior to this run it had won it just once (1996) since 1988.
4
Commander-in-Chief’s trophies for Air Force in 14 years under coach Troy Calhoun. In that time, Navy has won seven, Air Force four and Army three.
9
Commander-in-Chief’s trophies for Air Force in 14 years prior to Calhoun’s arrival (one of those was retained, not won). The Falcons lead overall with 20, followed by Navy (15) and Army (8).
27
True freshmen who have played this season for Air Force, the most in the nation. Freshman defensive lineman Jake Stern made his first appearance Saturday.
29
Players making their first career starts this season for the Falcons, also the most in the nation. Freshman defensive lineman Jayden Thiergood made his first start Saturday.