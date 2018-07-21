In the middle of explaining why he loves his unique sport, Louis Caleca paused.
”Give me a sec,” he said. “Let me arm wrestle this guy.”
Moments later, he was on a stage at the Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs, ready to take on Devin Bair — an 18-year veteran and national competitor from Wyoming — in the 165-pound final of the arm wrestling championships on Saturday during the Rocky Mountain State Games.
The Games take place across the Pikes Peak region over the next two weeks, featuring sports and activities such as air hockey, pickleball, archery, horseshoes, soccer, table tennis, golf, billiards, bowling and disc golf.
The arm wrestling match lasted no more than 2 seconds, and Caleca’s run was over.
It didn’t matter.
Caleca, also a co-organizer of the annual event, said he believes the competition got its point across: This is an entertaining sport that can draw a crowd. For nearly six hours Saturday, about 90 participants took part in the activity as dozens of people, including shoppers, watched.
“It’s one of those things where the sport is just in your blood,” said Caleca, who co-organized it with Jeff Ames, adding that he remembers arm wrestling classmates in high school. You want to get involved as much as you can. You want to practice as much as you can. You look forward to the next competition because it’s like a fun family reunion.”
Caleca lost to Bair, who competes nationally and internationally.
After their match, Bair gave Caleca some pointers. It’s competitive but the participants say they enjoy helping each other. They put aside their egos for the sport.
For example, Chris Kaufman was all smiles when he was on stage. He became the overall champion, only after he won his 245 class and entered the final round, during which he was challenged by winners of the other five weight classes.
Kaufman’s second-to-last match was against Bair. They each fouled before they got a clean start, but it took Kaufman a few seconds — and in this sport, that’s an eternity — before he mustered enough strength and slammed the backside of Bair’s hand into soft padding.
The crowd erupted, knowing that Kaufman had just defeated someone special.
Bair recently was selected into the Wyoming Hall of Fame by Mile High ArmSports, which promotes the sport under the U.S. Arm Wrestling Association.
And for Kaufman, a Fort Collins resident who competes at the international level, the win was marked with a shout. He even intentionally spit out the gum he was chewing.
He did have another match — against a competitor in a lower weight class whom he easily defeated — but he knew the significance of his match against Bair.
Saturday’s competition was also open to novice participants.
That meant just about anyone could show up and challenge professional arm wrestlers, who train by hitting the gym and working on muscles from their wrist to shoulders.
“The allure of this sport is that I can weigh 165 pounds and still compete with guys who are 300 pounds,” Bair said.