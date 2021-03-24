The Colorado Avalanche recovered from a slow start and tried to run away with an eighth straight victory, but the Arizona Coyotes pulled them back and down.
The Coyotes won the shootout for a 5-4 final on Tuesday night in Glendale, Ariz. It was Colorado’s first shootout of the season.
It wasn’t the usual suspects in net for Colorado or Arizona. The latter sent in Adin Hill with injuries piling up, while Jonas Johansson made his first Avalanche start after coming over from the Buffalo Sabres in a weekend trade.
Johansson allowed a goal on his first shot on net, which snaked its way through traffic. Arizona made it 2-0 before the five-minute mark as Alex Goligoski was left with the time and space to create.
“Those first two goals are on us. Felt bad putting him in that position,” forward Gabriel Landeskog said. “It’s his first game with a new team and I’m sure he was excited to play, but also, I’m sure, a little bit nervous.”
Meanwhile this Avalanche team, known lately for drowning opponents in shots on goal, didn’t manage one until midway through the first period.
The lackluster start in front of Johansson bore a resemblance to the last time the Avalanche coaching staff had the gall to send in someone other than usual starter Philipp Grubauer. That time, the goals-against count reached four before Grubauer was summoned on his night off. This time, the team course corrected.
The deficit was gone by the end of the first period. First Landeskog scored a power-play goal by tracking the puck during a net-front pileup. Mikko Rantanen then took a feed from Nathan MacKinnon and scored his sixth goal in five games.
MacKinnon drew a double minor for high sticking and the penalty kill took care of it. Later, Samuel Girard took a cross-ice pass from Rantanen and teed up MacKinnon, who fired it in for Colorado’s first lead of the night.
Valeri Nichushkin's redirected goal was quickly canceled out by Lawson Crouse. Phil Kessel then tied the game. Johansson stopped Kessel’s initial bid, but the veteran squeezed the puck through his pads.
“They made a hard push and we didn’t handle it very well,” coach Jared Bednar said.
The Avalanche power play got two chances to end the game, late in regulation and then in overtime.
“We created some looks. We shot the puck a few times. Hill made an amazing stop on a two-pad stack on Cale (Makar),” Landeskog said. “No doubt you get a two-minute power play, 4-on-3 in overtime, you want to score.”
Johansson made 28 saves.
“He had a little bit of tough luck, but I liked his work ethic and some of the things he did,” Bednar said. “He’s only going to get better as he settles in and gets more comfortable with our team.”
Rookie defenseman Bo Byram missed the game and is day-to-day at the moment, Bednar said. Forward Logan O’Connor went in for J.T. Compher for “fresh legs” during back-to-back games.