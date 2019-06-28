13 area racers competing in this weekend's Pikes Peak Hill Climb

062819-news-PPIHC 28.JPG
Codie Vahsholtz of Woodland Park, leans into a turn Thursday on his 2019 Ducati MTS-1260 motorcycle on Pikes Peak.

 Parker Seibold, The Gazette
Tim Hardy, Colorado Springs

Division: Time Attack 1

Vehicle: 1987 BMW E30

What to know: Hardy will be racing the Hill Climb for the seventh straight year. He drives a 1987 BMW E30 that he bought on Craigslist for $450. Last year, he made it up the mountain in 9:59.709.

Clint Vahsholtz, Woodland Park

Division: Time Attack 1

Vehicle: 2014 McLaren 650S

What to know: Vahsholtz has been racing in the Hill Climb since 1992, following in his father’s footsteps. He’s won 23 Hill Climb championships during his career. His son, Codie, will be racing in the motorcycle Heavyweight class.

Fred Veitch, Colorado Springs

Division: Time Attack 1

Vehicle: 2001 Porsche 996TT

What to know: Veitch, 71, is one of the oldest drivers in the race. His first Hill Climb was in 2012, making this his eighth go-around. He will be driving a 2001 Porsche in the Time Attack 1 division.

Tommy Boileau, Colorado Springs

Division: Pikes Peak Open

Vehicle: 2014 Chevrolet SS

What to know: This will be Boileau’s first time racing in the Hill Climb. At 25, he’s been racing competitively since he was 8. The rookie will be competing in the Pikes Peak Open division.

David Meyer, Colorado Springs

Division: Pikes Peak Open

Vehicle: 2017 Palatov D2TT

What to know: Meyer finished fifth in the Pikes Peak Open division last year and will be back again racing the same car this year. He finished in 10:38.795 in 2018.

David Schmidt, Colorado Springs

Division: Pikes Peak Open

Vehicle: 2014 Ford Mustang

What to know: This will be Schmidt’s 26th Hill Climb, making him one of the most veteran drivers in the field. He’ll be racing a 2014 Ford Mustang in the Open division.

Andy Figueroa, Pueblo

Division: Open Wheel

Vehicle: 2005 Figwood Open Wheel

What to know: Figueroa’s first Hill Climb came in 2005. He makes his own vehicle, called the Figwood, and competes in the Open Wheel division.

Daniel Novembre, Colorado Springs

Division: Open Wheel

Vehicle: 2016 Novembre KMHRA+1 Special

What to know: Novembre is one of the most experienced drivers, racing in different events all over the country. Last year, he finished second in his class and 14th overall in the stacked car group.

Rodney O’Maley, Colorado Springs

Division: Open Wheel

Vehicle: O’Maley Special Spec V

What to know: O’Maley didn’t compete in last year’s Hill Climb, but raced in 2017 in the Open Wheel division. After not finishing the race in 2017, he hopes to bounce back in his O’Maley Special Spec V.

George Hess III, Colorado Springs

Division: Porsche Pikes Trophy by Yokohama

Vehicle: 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport

What to know: Hess first raced up the mountain in 1976 on a CanAm 250 motorcycle. After a break from racing, he returned to the Hill Climb 2018 driving a Porsche.

Codie Vahsholtz, Woodland Park

Division: Pikes Peak Heavyweight

Vehicle: 2019 Ducati MTS-1260 Pikes Peak

What to know: Son of legendary Hill Climb driver Clint Vahsholtz, Codie will be competing in the Hill Climb for the ninth time. He’ll be racing a 2019 Ducati motorcycle in the Heavyweight division.

Tyler Portillo, Colorado Springs

Division: Exhibition Powersport

Vehicle: 2007 Yamaha Raptor

What to know: At 19, Portillo is one of the youngest drivers racing up Pikes Peak. The rookie will be driving a 2007 Yamaha Raptor motorcycle in the Exhibition Powersport division.

Christopher Lennon, Monument

Division: Exhibition

Vehicle: 1973 Porsche 911

What to know: Lennon’s first Hill Climb was in 2012, racing up the mountain in 12:33.021 in a 1973 Porsche 911. He’s back again this year racing the same vehicle.

I'm a sports intern from the University of Oklahoma.

