After Wednesday night’s game against the Boston Bruins, the Colorado Avalanche will be halfway through the regular season. Winter success is in service of a long summer, which is already being talked about. The NHL’s top regular-season finisher last season, Colorado is priming itself again, both in habits and in the standings.
In January the Avalanche rushed to the top of the NHL, bolstered by a win streak at home that’s one of the league’s best all-time. Here are some factors that have contributed to their success so far.
Options in net
Quite the hockey luxury – a pair of healthy goaltenders, each looking sturdier in net, playing like option 1a and 1b.
It hasn’t happened often the past few years in Colorado. Pavel Francouz took over for injured Philipp Grubauer during the 2019-20 stretch run, which was shortened by the pandemic. Both goalies suffered injuries during the 2020 postseason.
Francouz didn't play last season due to hip issues. He returned in time for the 2021-22 schedule to get hairy and has provided more than support on back-to-back game nights for Darcy Kuemper (2.62 goals-against average, .913 save percentage). Francouz has six wins in five starts – not a typo – with two shutouts. He sports a .932 save percentage and a 2.03 GAA.
In his first season with the Avalanche, Kuemper seems to have settled in.
“Both guys are playing unreal,” forward Mikko Rantanen said. “We can put either one (in) the net and we know we have a chance to win. That’s what you want when you go closer to playoffs and the second half of the year.”
Avalanche coach Jared Bednar didn’t disclose his plan going forward, if there is one.
“We just take it week by week and try to lay out a plan so we’re playing a rested goalie,” Bednar said.
Present and accounted for
Rookie defenseman Bowen Byram, who was playing well prior to an elbowing incident Nov. 11 and has been in and out of the lineup since then, is missed. He remains on personal leave.
Other than that, the Avalanche are uncommonly healthy. Ryan Murray was day-to-day ahead of the season’s halfway mark, but Jack Johnson’s signing out of training camp ensured the Avalanche have rarely been without six NHL regulars on defense. There’s been little movement on the top two lines in 2022.
“It's just not the same (as) if you have them slotted where they deserve to be or where their play puts them on that particular night,” Bednar said of shifting players around. “I think when we have our full lineup in, it’s tough to play against.
“To get some consistency, I believe, is helping.”
Newcomers fitting in
Colorado had some spots to fill heading into the season. Alex Newhook, 20, needed a quick stint in the American Hockey League before another shot at the big show. He's contributed nine goals (T-4th among NHL rookies) and played consistent minutes.
“Things have been clicking lately,” Newhook said. “Just trying to be as effective as I can when the puck comes to me.”
Nicolas Aube-Kubel was claimed off waivers from the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 13 and became a lower-line Avalanche forward. He has 4 goals and 3 assists in January.
Darren Helm is dealing with a lower-body injury but has been a constant on the fourth line and penalty kill. While not a newcomer, Logan O’Connor has stepped into a new role, filling in wherever needed.
Slow start just a slow start
The Avalanche had a 4-5-1 record on Nov. 6. By the time the organization reaffirmed its commitment to Bednar on Nov. 19, announcing the coach’s two-year contract extension, the record was respectable and the scoring had picked up. The Avalanche averaged six goals per game from Nov. 11-24.
Since Nov. 6, Colorado is 25-3-2. It has collected at least a standings point in all 13 games since the league COVID pause-meets-holiday break. Only one point – in an overtime loss to Chicago – was left on the table.
Neither injury nor an uncharacteristically low goal total (9) for star forward Nathan MacKinnon has slowed the march.
“Just trying to drag the best out of them every night and they’re trying to drag the best out of each other,” Bednar said.
Then there’s Ball Arena. Colorado has set a franchise mark with 16 straight wins and the run is tied for fifth longest in league history. The Avalanche have failed to secure a standings point on home ice twice this season. Both nights were within the first two weeks of the season.
Monday’s win over the Chicago Blackhawks was Colorado’s 29th – most in the league.
“We’ve set a pretty high standard in our room on the way we want to go about our daily business and how we want our guys to play,” Bednar said. “They all haven’t been perfect but a lot of those games have been really good on both sides of the puck.
“We're still sort of looking at the big picture here.”