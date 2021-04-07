DENVER - Things finally worked out in the Rockies favor.
After losing four straight, including a 13-inning marathon on Tuesday night, the Rockies defeated the Diamondbacks 8-0 on Wednesday to win their second game of the season.
The Rockies were never out of any games during the losing streak, but they also didn’t do themselves any favors. Starting pitching, expected to be the best unit this season, let them down multiple times. Untimely errors allowed runners to score during close games. The Rockies started the season 1-4 for just the fifth time in franchise history.
But on Wednesday night, all the pieces fell together. Antonio Senzatela pitched eight scoreless innings. His slider was his go-to, a pitch he typically only uses 30 percent of the time. He used it 43 times, a career high. He allowed four hits, and had two walks and three strikeouts.
"It was part of the game plan," Senzatela said about his slider. "We had good results on it."
This outing was much improved from his first start against the Dodgers, when Senzatela allowed seven hits and nine runs in 3 1/3 innings pitched. The Rockies especially needed Senzatela to last longer than those 3 1/3 innings, as the team used seven relievers Tuesday.
"I'm really proud of that fact that he's taken the instruction from our coaching staff, and he's been a big part of that," manager Bud Black said. "He's been instrumental in his own growth. Good for him. Tonight was a good one as far as his mix of pitches."
Senzatela only got better as the night went along. He retired the first three batters in the sixth inning, then needed just six pitches to do the same in the seventh. This was just the fourth time in his career that he made it through eight innings, the last time coming Sept. 15, 2020, when he pitched a complete game.
Jordan Sheffield, who missed a few games with the flu, came in to pitch the ninth inning
The Rockies didn’t hit any home runs Wednesday, a category they lead the National League in, but their offense fared just fine without them.
Chris Owings went 3 for 3 at the plate for the second time this season, mirroring his performance on opening day. He hit a triple in the first inning, then doubled in the third and fourth. He left the game after the fifth inning and was replaced by Sam Hilliard in right field. Owings had tightness in his right hamstring, and the Rockies took him out just to be cautious.
Garrett Hampson showed off his signature speed, stealing three bases, a career high for him. His Mother sent him a text before the game telling him to be aggressive. He also had two hits and one RBI.
"I took it to heart," Hampson said. "When Mom tells me to do something, I do it. She knows best. She'll probably take credit for this."