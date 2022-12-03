An early deficit got the best of Air Force again on Saturday.
The Falcons allowed two goals in the first period before falling 2-1 at home against Holy Cross. They are 0-5-1 in their last six games, and in that stretch, their opponents have scored the first goal five times.
“They came out with a push in that first period, and I really expected us to come out flying,” Air Force coach Frank Serratore said. “It’s a shame.”
Holy Cross’ Alec Cicero scored the first goal 12 minutes into the game, and a couple minutes later, Crusader forward Tyler Ghirardosi expanded the lead. Before the first-period horn rang, the Falcons were already in a two-goal hole.
The Crusaders outshot Air Force 9-8 in the period and constantly held possession in Air Force’s D-zone.
“The first period was terrible,” Serratore said.
For the second night in a row, the Falcons (6-10-2) had their chances to get back in it.
They dominated the second period in terms of puck possession but only had one goal — off the stick of Austin Schwartz — to show for it. Air Force also controlled the puck for most of the third period, tallying a few rather promising shots near the net.
By the time the final horn sounded, Air Force had 28 shots to Holy Cross’ 17.
But Holy Cross goalie Jason Grande stymied most of them, along with the help of his defensemen.
“Their goaltender was on fire,” Serratore said. “If he doesn’t win player of the week, there needs to be an investigation.”
Air Force pulled goaltender Guy Blessing for an extra skater with roughly two minutes remaining.
With the man advantage, the Falcons continued to get high-percentage looks. Two stood out, but neither accounted for anything: Grande made an acrobatic stick save on a shot from Luke Rowe, and a wrister from Willie Reim bounced off the crossbar shortly after.
The Crusaders neutralized Air Force’s remaining attempts to escape with their one-goal win and the sweep.
“It was a spirited comeback,” Serratore said. “But to constantly chase the scoreboard, as we’ve talked about, it’s losing hockey.”
The Falcons haven’t led since their game against American International College on Nov. 20. They are 2-8-1 in games in which their opponent scored first.
Despite the sweep, Serratore said his team played 4½ periods of “really good” hockey against Holy Cross. But those other 1½ bad periods to start the games led to the Crusaders’ sweep.
“Had we been playing with the lead or even, I think we all would’ve really enjoyed the periods,” Serratore said. “But when you’re chasing the scoreboard and running into a hot goaltender, it’s so frustrating and you’re not really enjoying it.”
The Falcons have nearly a month until their next action, due to Christmas break. Their next game is on Dec. 30 against Canisius.
In their past six games, the Falcons have secured just one point. Air Force enters the break 2-7-1 in Atlantic Hockey Association play and is ninth in the conference standings.
“We are going to have to make a massive comeback — our backs are against the wall,” Serratore said. “There’s nowhere for us to hide; we’ve put ourselves in this position.
“We’ve got to find a way to turn this thing around, and we can turn this thing around. We have to stick together, keep fighting and find a way to get on the right side of these games.”