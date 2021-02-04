Will Air Force hockey play again before the postseason? That’s not a given at the moment.
Another series was postponed with time running out before an anticipated March 5 start to the first round of the Atlantic Hockey Tournament. A series against RIT set for Feb. 12-13 at Cadet Ice Arena was “postponed due to Atlantic Hockey COVID-19 protocol,” a team release stated. No make-up date was announced.
Air Force’s series against Holy Cross scheduled for this weekend was postponed. Holy Cross paused all team activities after a member of its recent opponent's Tier 1 group tested positive for COVID-19.
Air Force’s next series is scheduled for Feb. 19-20 at Cadet Ice Arena against Canisius. It’s the only remaining scheduled series of the regular season and would be just the third and fourth home games for Air Force this season.
Robert Morris is the only Atlantic Hockey team that has made the trip to Colorado this season, due to a combination of factors including COVID-19 “distinct safety concerns” and a two-week shutdown of the Air Force program.
The Falcons (1-9-1) have played nine games away from Cadet Ice Arena.
Air Force's most recent game Monday was its first win of the season, 4-3 over Bentley in overtime.