For the third time in as many weeks, Air Force is preparing to face a graduate-transfer quarterback.
This time it is New Mexico’s Trey Wilson, who ranks No. 2 on Kentucky’s all-time list with 17 victories as the starting quarterback. Prior to Kentucky, Wilson played at Oregon and Garden City (Kan.) Community College.
In 2018, Wilson guided the Wildcats to their first 10-win season since 1977. He missed most of 2019 with a knee injury and returned in 2020 to pass for 1,194 yards and help Kentucky to a 5-6 mark.
“Any time you get a quarterback who was that good a player at an SEC school and won that many games at a strong SEC program at Kentucky,” said Air Force coach Troy Calhoun, whose squad travels to Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday to play the Lobos at 4:30 p.m.. “To have him at New Mexico, what an addition.
“Just how much he’s won and how productive. How well he moves and how well he throws the ball. Holy cow, to pick somebody up like that.”
Wilson completed his first 13 passes for New Mexico in an opening victory over Houston Baptist. He then went 26-for-37 for 381 yards and three touchdowns in a win over New Mexico State.
He was held to 33 passing yards in a shutout loss at Texas A&M in Week 3 and last week was forced to play without six of his top eight receivers because of COVID and contact tracing.
So, the Falcons yet again find themselves preparing for an accomplished quarterback who joined their team this season. Against Utah State, Arkansas State transfer Logan Bonner threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns as the Aggies won 49-45 at Falcon Stadium.
Last week, Miami transfer N’Kosi Perry was held to 11-of-33 passing for 73 yards as Air Force beat Florida Atlantic 31-7.
Air Force cornerback Tre’ Bugg III characterized New Mexico’s receiving corps as “tall, big, fast,” but said the focus will be keeping Wilson in check.
“Their quarterback is very talented over there,” Bugg said. “Just being able to keep him contained and limit the amount of plays he is able to make is going to be key to how we come out with a ‘W’ this week.”