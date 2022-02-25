There is yet another vacancy on Air Force’s coaching staff, as defensive line coach Bill Sheridan has left for Wisconsin.
Sheridan’s bio on Twitter now lists him as inside linebackers coach for Wisconsin.
This is the third loss on the defensive side for Air Force’s coaching staff, with Sheridan’s departure joining those of defensive coordinator John Rudzinski and defensive backs coach Curome Cox, who both took the same roles at Virginia.
Air Force also had a change at tight ends coach, with Marc Bacote coming to the Falcons from Hampton this week.
Sheridan had one of the deepest résumés of any coach in recent academy history. His stops included stints as defensive coordinator for the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as well as position coach stops with the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. He also assisted at Notre Dame, Michigan, Army, Boston College and Cincinnati, among others at the collegiate level.
He had coached Air Force’s defensive line for the past two years, guiding players like Jordan Jackson, George Silvanic and Christopher Herrera.