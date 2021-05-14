It was surprising for Denver Nuggets rookie Markus Howard when he found himself as open as he did playing alongside Nikola Jokic on Wednesday in Detroit.
In the Nuggets’ 104-91 win over the Pistons, Howard scored a career-high 20 points on 9 of 14 shooting in his first NBA start. It was the third time in four games Howard set a new career high.
“I’m just really happy these last three games that he’s shown he can be a weapon,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. “Now, obviously, come playoff time, if we’re struggling to make shots or whatever, we know have a player in Markus Howard that can go out there and teams have to guard him. That kind of a threat is always welcomed.”
The last time he was scoring 20 points on a regular basis was a year ago when he led all Division I players with 27.8 points per game as a senior at Marquette. That’s when he was the focal point of opposing defenses. In the last week, he’s benefited from playing alongside Jokic, who has provided Howard the rare treat of open looks.
“I don’t remember the last time I was able to have open shots,” Howard said. “In college, I never got them. Playing with Joker in these past couple of games, I’ve been open a couple of times, and I was almost a little surprised by that. Just the attention that he brings from opposing defenses and his ability to be creative with the pass in unlike anybody I’ve ever played with. There’s no surprise to me why he’s the clear frontrunner for MVP.”
Jokic led the way with 20 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists, a few of which went to Howard.
“It seems like he’s just jacking, he’s so quick. He’s moving fast. I think that’s how he kind of developed,” Jokic said of his 5-foot-10 sharpshooter.
“He’s not a big guy, so he cannot shot over guys. He just needs to outrun the guy.”
Howard scored 12 of his points and hit both of his 3-pointers in the second quarter, helping the Nuggets take a four-point lead to halftime. The advantage grew to as many as 19 points in the second half. The win, paired with the Clippers’ loss to Houston, moved Denver into the three seed in the West with only Sunday’s game at Portland remaining. How the Nuggets handle that game after resting players – it was Aaron Gordon, Facu Campazzo and Paul Millsap getting a night off Friday – is to be determined, but Jokic plans to play.
“I’m just going to play,” Denver’s star said. “(Malone) can decide how many minutes, but I just want to be out there and available for the team.”
Monte Morris, who rested Thursday, finished with 15 points and three assists in 17 minutes and 30 seconds of playing time. Malone said they wanted to see Morris play in both halves, something he didn’t do Tuesday in his first game back from a hamstring strain, and keep him under 18 minutes. Morris said he would have felt comfortable playing considerably more, but Malone doesn't want to overwork his reliable point guard.
“The amount of minutes he played was perfect,” Malone said.
“I thought he looked really good out there running that second unit, making plays, looking for his shot, getting to the rim, knocking down a 3-pointer. Monte’s proven to be so trustworthy.”
Howard has something of a blueprint for his NBA career in Morris. Both played four years of college ball. Neither got drafted in the first round or got a bunch of minutes as rookies.
“I see myself all over again with Markus. He’s a guy that never complains, always on time, bringing stuff to the plane, being a great teammate, not complaining, moaning, (whining) about not playing. He comes to work every day (with) a straight personality, straight to watching film and working his tail off,” Morris said.
“I’m happy for him. All this stuff he’s doing out there is no surprise to us or me. We do shooting competitions, and he’ll make 30 in a row, so we know he can really fill it up.”
It seems likely Howard will have one last chance to show he’s capable of helping the team in the playoffs Sunday in Portland. More minutes playing off Jokic figures to help his chances.
“He’s definitely the best player I’ve ever played with,” Howard said. “It’s a tribute to how hard he works. The attention that he draws, being able to do so many different things, not just score the ball but pass and the way he passes and makes plays so easy for his teammates makes him so unique to play with. For a guy like me who’s able to shoot and score in a variety of ways that’s all you could want as a player, to be able to work with a guy like that.”