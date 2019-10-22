Another former Air Force football player faces an academy court martial for cocaine, as Kyler Ehm faces charges Wednesday.

The former reserve defensive lineman is charged with four specifications for use of cocaine and faces a preliminary hearing similar to a civilian grand jury proceeding.

Ehm, a native of the Wichita, Kan., area, appeared in 10 games across the 2017 and ’18 seasons, making one tackle.

These charges follow guilty pleas on cocaine charges from former fullback Cole Fagan, last year’s leading rusher with 997 yards, and tailback Joseph Saucier, who averaged a team-best 6.4 yards per carry last year.

Ehm, Fagan and Saucier are part of this year's senior class.

Fagan was sentenced to 15 days in jail. Saucier, who also pleaded guilty to marijuana possession, received a three-month sentence.