Week 12 in the NFL is upon us, and it is one of the most popular weeks of sports betting of the year. With Thanksgiving presenting three nationally televised games, there are almost two full slates of NFL betting to be had in addition to the Monday game. Be sure to take advantage of some early betting lines, as line movement will certainly be evident this week.
Here is a look ahead to some of the more intriguing games from a betting perspective for Week 12 in the NFL.
Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 55.5 total
In what will undoubtedly be the game of the week, the Chiefs and Bucs present a potential Super Bowl preview between two of the better teams in the NFL. With that said, the Chiefs are early road favorites (-3.5) in Tampa Bay. With Tom Brady struggling in prime time in 2020, the Bucs have lost all four games (ATS, too) in that setting. Week 12 brings a “normal” setting for the Bucs, playing at home at 4:25 p.m. local time. Expect this total to be heavily wagered on, as 55.5 may still be too low.
Seattle Seahawks (-5.5) at Philadelphia Eagles, 51 total
Oddly, this is currently a playoff preview as the Eagles lead the woeful NFC East at 3-6-1. Seattle is a massive 5.5-point favorite, which seems large against a potential playoff team on the road, but the Eagles are not your typical team in this spot. With the Eagles’ struggles on offense and Seattle’s impressive offense this may be no contest Monday. Keep an eye on the line as 5.5 points may be far too low. Take advantage as the Eagles are 3-7 ATS this season.
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts (-3.5), 51 total
The Titans and Colts have a very important AFC South battle in Week 12, as both teams enter the matchup tied at 7-3. Indianapolis certainly has had the better season so far ATS at 6-4 as the Titans are 4-6, but what is key here will be the battle in the trenches. With the Titans losing another starting offensive lineman, they will be short-handed against one of the NFL’s best defenses. The Colts at -3.5 is a bit of a low number, so expect that to rise to 4.5 or more before kickoff.