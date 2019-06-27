Andre Rawls plans to handle the potentially career-changing opportunities ahead of him with the same cool demeanor he possessed when he met the legend he could soon be tasked with replacing.
“I went in with a stone face and just a firm handshake,” Rawls said, describing his first interaction with Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Tim Howard.
Rawls was selected by the Rapids in the Major League Soccer Re-Entry Draft last offseason and has trained alongside the player he, and many other keepers of his generation, idolized through their youth.
“He’s going down as one of the greatest keepers of all time, especially for the U.S.,” Rawls said Thursday. “Obviously I was watching him closely growing up. I kinda tried to base my game a lot around him. He’s athletic, I’m athletic, so I tried to take pointers here and there and stuff like that. That just makes it that much more sweeter that I kinda get this experience to train with him.”
With Howard planning to retire at the end of the season, Rawls and Clint Irwin are the only two goalies on Rapids contracts. Both Rawls and Irwin have been in goal for the Colorado Springs Switchbacks this season, and Rawls seems like a certainty in the starting 11 for Saturday’s United Soccer League Championship match at Austin Bold.
“He’s been very consistent with us. It’s actually nice to know that’s one position I don’t have to worry about,” Switchbacks coach Steve Trittschuh said of Rawls.
“He’s good on crosses. He’s good on shot-blocking. He’s good on distribution. It’s something that we don’t have to really worry about.”
Rawls credited his composure when meeting Howard to a previous experience as a member of New York City FC, which drafted him out of St. Mary’s in his native California. Though he didn’t make an MLS appearance for the club, he did have the opportunity to team with Frank Lampard, a staple of Chelsea’s midfield for more than a decade in the English Premier League.
“I was a huge Chelsea fan,” Rawls said. “I am still a huge Chelsea fan but the first time I met Frank Lampard, that’s when all the nerves were (there).”
Since then, it’s been about business. Rawls leads Switchbacks goalkeepers with eight starts, as many as Irwin (three) and Abraham Rodriguez (five) combined. He also leads in goals-against average (1.25) and has the club’s only three clean sheets of the year. Rawls’ first two starts produced the Switchbacks’ first two wins of the season before a broken finger opened the door for Rodriguez, still a teenager, to get his first chance as a professional.
“Rawlsy’s been great,” Trittschuh said. “I know we missed him when he got injured, but then we discovered Abe. It wasn’t the best thing that happened because we were doing well with Rawlsy in there, but then we found out that yeah, Abe can play at this level.”
The coach went on to say he believes Rawls is a MLS-caliber player and it’s likely, should he get that desired promotion, that Rodriguez could be in contention to be next year’s primary keeper in Colorado Springs.
Rawls traveled with the Rapids to a midweek match at Philadelphia earlier this season, but he said it was too early to have discussions about the future with the MLS club. For now, he’ll just keep on keeping on.
“It’s still kinda too early to talk about that. I guess the job is just do the best I can on the field and make the decision for them,” Rawls said.
“Obviously that conversation comes up in my mind a lot, but you gotta deal with what’s in front of you first and then kinda let that take place as it goes. Timmy’s been a great influence. I love learning from him. Obviously, I’m loving the experience of getting to know him and everything like that, but right now, I gotta work on me and whatever happens next year happens.”