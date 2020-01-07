The Trailheads’ shopping list just got longer.
The supporters group that flies flags representing the nationality of Switchbacks FC players during home matches will need to add the flag of Andorra after the club announced the addition of Joan Cervós on Tuesday.
Cervós is a 21-year-old left back coming from FC Andorra, which competes in Spain’s third division. He’s also made two appearances for his country’s senior national team.
"Joan has had an excellent start to his professional career with his club and national team. He has excellent experience for a young player and his national team exposure will help him transition to being in a new environment and embracing a different style of football," Switchbacks coach Alan Koch said in a team release. "We look forward to welcoming him to Colorado Springs and integrating him into his new environment."
Andorra is a tourist destination, and tax haven, wedged between France and Spain in the Pyrenees mountains.
"I'm very excited to start playing for the team,” Cervós said in the release. "I think it's a great opportunity and I will give all that I can to contribute to the team to achieve good results."