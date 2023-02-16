In the last month, Air Force has crept closer to the Atlantic Hockey Association playoff picture, but there’s still work to be done.

The Falcons enter the second-to-last weekend of the regular season five points out of the top eight, which reach the AHA Tournament. They are in ninth place, two points ahead of last-place Bentley.

With series against American International College and Rochester Institute of Technology — two of the league’s three best teams — to end the year, Air Force will need to steal several points in upset fashion to continue its season.

“We’re going to have to turn this thing around in a hurry,” Air Force coach Frank Serratore said. “Things don’t get any easier: We play the two top teams in our league in the next four games. We’re going to have to be at our best, and we’re going to need all hands on deck.”

Here’s a look at how the conference currently stacks up:

RIT and Sacred Heart have both already clinched the postseason, sitting in first and second place, respectively. But the other six spots are still up for grabs.

AIC is in third with 36 points, 12 ahead of Air Force. Unless Air Force wins out and the Yellowjackets lose out, AIC will reach the playoffs.

The standings get more clustered after that.

Army and Niagara are tied for fourth with 33 points each. And just behind them are Holy Cross and Canisius with 32 and 31, respectively.

Mercyhurst is right behind that pack with 29 points, leaving Air Force (24) and Bentley (22) on the outside looking in.

What it will take

Needless to say, it will take points — and several of them.

Air Force’s draw in the final two weeks of the regular season isn’t easy, but the Falcons have shown the ability to compete with both AIC and RIT. The Falcons tied AIC on the road before losing in game two of the November series, while they beat RIT in game one of the October series.

But, being down five points with just 12 opportunities for points remaining, they will also need help.

Mercyhurst faces Niagara and Army in its last two series. The Lakers have struggled lately, losing their last five games.

Canisius is reachable, too. While the Golden Griffins have played fairly well lately, their last two series are against Sacred Heart and Holy Cross — two other programs that have surged recently.

It doesn’t matter who the Falcons pass. It just matters that they pass someone.

And the formula to that is winning plus some help.