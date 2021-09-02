FILE - Air Force defensive tackle Jordan Jackson (94) looks on in the first half during the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Washington State in Phoenix, in this Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, file photo. A cadet is allowed to take up to two semesters away from the Academy. One of those was Air Force defensive lineman Jordan Jackson, who took the time to heal from a shoulder injury. With Jackson among those back in the mix, the Falcons may resemble the 2019 squad that went 11-2 more than the team that finished 3-3 in a virus-truncated 2020 season.