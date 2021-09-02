Air Force football players – particularly those from the defensive side – hit upon a recurring theme throughout August.
“We’re really excited about how good we can be,” free safety Corvan Taylor said.
“We can be really good,” linebacker Demonte Meeks said.
“We’re focused on being a dominant team.,” outside linebacker Lakota Wills said.
"It’s going to be one of those seasons,” Jordan Jackson said, referencing the last time he and several others played for the Falcons – an 11-2 campaign in 2019 that included a Cheez-It Bowl victory over Washington State and a No. 21 national ranking.
Why all the optimism? Let's examine some reasons.
Experience
Coach Troy Calhoun has stressed repeatedly that the Falcons feature the least returning starters in the conference and perhaps in team history.
This is true, but it’s also omitting key information. If a friend mentioned they skipped lunch but failed to mention it was because they had enjoyed an extensive late-morning brunch, then they didn’t share the whole story.
The Falcons have three returners back on offense and three on defense from 2020. Quarterback Haaziq Daniels, fullback Brad Roberts and tight end Kyle Patterson – the team’s leading passer, rusher and receiver – are the offensive returners, while linebacker Johnathan Youngblood and safeties Corvan Taylor and Ethan Erickson are back on the defense (though only Taylor may be back in a starting role).
But those aren’t the only players back who were regular starters when they were last with the team. Meeks, Jackson, cornerback Tre Bugg and defensive tackle Christopher Herrera all started the Cheez-It Bowl in 2019. Wills missed the latter half of the 2019 season, but he has 22 starts in his career. Those five players missed the 2020 season while taking a turnback, meaning they left the academy for the semester.
So, more than half of Air Force’s defense has starting experience, even if it wasn’t technically during last year’s shortened season. The offense has its leaders back at the skill spots. That’s not to say Calhoun isn’t correct to dwell on an experience deficit. Because other teams were able to bring back all players from 2020 under eligibility rules revised for COVID-19, experience will be even a stronger asset for Air Force’s opponents. And the Falcons were decimated by graduation on the offensive line, where no starters are back. So why is this listed first? Because while there are some holes to fill, as there are every year, the quality of the pieces Air Force brings back – particularly on defense – is elite.
Schedule
The Athletic released its 1-through-130 ranking of college football teams. On Air Force’s schedule, four rank among the bottom 30 (Colorado State, Utah State, New Mexico and UNLV), two ranked in the 90s (Florida Atlantic and Navy) and two were in the 80s (Wyoming and San Diego State). And that doesn’t count Lafayette, the Football Championship Subdivision team that will visit Saturday. Calhoun’s teams have never failed to win by fewer than two touchdowns in their annual opener against FCS squads.
So, how many wins are there on the schedule? Let’s assume the Falcons handle the home games in which they will be heavy favorites – Lafayette, Utah State, Florida Atlantic, UNLV. That’s four. Let’s also assume they can win at New Mexico, which they have outscored 114-46 over the past three years and shut out 28-0 last season despite fielding a patchwork defense. That’s five.
Even if the Falcons managed no better than 3-4 in their other games – at Navy, vs. Wyoming, at Boise State (with a new coach; it took the last coach three tries to stop the Falcons), vs. San Diego State (no longer coached by Rocky Long, who long had Air Force’s number), vs. Army in Dallas, at Colorado State (a series in which the Falcons have won four straight and 12 of 14) and at Nevada – that’s an 8-4 season.
Potentially helping Air Force is that most of the games that present the biggest challenge come at least six weeks into the season, around the time the Falcons are generally at their most crisp in executing the triple-option offense.
There are wins to be had on this schedule. Perhaps of the double-digit variety.
Concerns
No. 1 would be the offensive line. That’s a good problem to have for this program considering the consistency in which Air Force has churned out linemen able to run their offense. The program has finished in the top 10 nationally in rushing in all but one season since 1982.
The Falcons featured productive lines even when they were at a significant size disadvantage. Through recruiting and tweaks to fitness requirements for larger cadets, that's no longer a weakness. Air Force features a pair of guards averaging 325 pounds and tackles who average 6-foot-4, 273.
The other concern is the consistency of Daniels at quarterback, but he enters with a season of six starts under his belt. Also, that he beat a crowded field that includes senior Warren Bryan and speedy sophomore Zach Larrier hints at his ability.
Depth
McKenly O’Neal made a staggering 12 tackles from his defensive line position last year against Army. Kolby Barker is a 6-4, 280-pound mountain of a man at defensive tackle. Cornerback James Jones IV has started a handful of games in the past, stands 6-2, runs a sub-4.4 40 and is 24 years old. Linebacker Johnathan Youngblood cracked the starting lineup last year as a sophomore and made 22 tackles. Ethan Erickson, Brandon Gooding, Jake Spiewak and Jayden Goodwin all have starting experience. All are expected to begin the season in backup roles.
Brandon Lewis is listed at No. 3 at a receiver position, and he ranked second in catches and third in rushing for the Falcons last year.
The Falcons will need these guys, as the rigors of a 12-game season always take a toll. And there’s no shortage of productive players waiting.
The ‘new’ old guys
Ah, this is where things could get fun for Air Force fans. After all, this is the part that’s fun for the team’s veterans.
“I’m more excited to see them play than I am to play myself,” Jackson said.
He’s talking about the host of players, most of whom have been in the program for years, who have yet to play, or at least play a large role. Players like receiver David Cormier, safety Trey Taylor, slot receiver Micah Davis and linebacker T.D. Blackmon have the look of instant-impact contributors.
Cormier spent a year at the prep school and took a turnback last season, so by age he’s as old as anyone else’s fifth-year senior. But in reality he’s a junior who has yet to play. Taylor and Blackmon also took turnbacks.
Within the program, these are not new faces. They are the guys the established players have long battled with and against in practice. Now, they can link arms and compete together.
There’s a reason for all this internal optimism. And starting Saturday, the Falcons will have a chance to demonstrate whether it is warranted.