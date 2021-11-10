Air Force departed Dallas defeated but not deflated.
An overtime loss to Army in an epic showdown at the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field stripped the Falcons of a shot at the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy, likely any chance at appearing in the national rankings this season and marked their second consecutive loss.
It hurt, but the message of a team meeting on Monday was that the hurt can’t be allowed to linger. Not with a trip to Colorado State coming on Monday and two more games beyond that remaining on the schedule before a bowl game.
“It comes with a gut punch, but I think that’s something we really get taught here at the academy well is to roll with the punches,” said senior tight end Dalton King, part of a second consecutive class that will leave the academy without the trophy that is awarded to the winner of the annual round robin between service academies. “You learn how to be resilient enough to be able to come out and go onto the next thing and try not to look at the things behind you because if you’re looking backward then you’re never going to see what’s coming in front of you.”
This is something the Falcons have done consistently well.
Since 2015, Air Force is 11-3 in the remaining games following the Army game that, with the exception of 2020, has been played on the first Saturday of November. The only losses in that time were at Boise State, against Wyoming when it had future NFL star Josh Allen at quarterback and in a 2018 loss at Wyoming when a 13-point lead disappeared in the final five minutes in the snow.
That Army spot on the schedule has become one, as the Black Knights program has experienced a resurgence under coach Jeff Monken, that has brought extreme highs and lows. And yet only once in the past six tries have the Falcons followed that game with a loss — and that came against Allen’s Cowboys in 2017.
If ever there was a stat that reflected a coach’s outlook, it’s that one.
“You go forward. What a result was, you’re still going forward,” Calhoun said. “If something bothers you, then never shoot. Or never pitch. That way you never give up a hit.”
“You play better if your focus is on the things that you can control. If I want to hit the ball over the Green Monster, I can’t have one eye on the Green Monster and one eye on the pitcher.”
The Falcons (6-3, 3-2 Mountain West) will face plenty of challenges from the Rams (3-6, 2-3), who have a roster that Calhoun believes holds more future NFL Draft picks than any other in the Mountain West. Colorado State would also like to end a five-game losing skid in the series and post its first win over the Falcons in three tries in its new stadium.
So, Air Force has a big enough challenge without compounding its woes by focusing on a gut-wrenching loss. But that doesn’t mean moving on is as easy as it sounds.
“The past is behind us, we can’t fix the outcome of the games,” said linebacker TD Blackmon, who forced a fumble in overtime that Army recovered in the end zone for the game-winning touchdown. “So we’re just taking it day by day, trying to get better.
“No one likes losing, we’re all competitors. So we’re still coming after it every day.”