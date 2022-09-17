PIKES PEAK — Saturday was Sophia Laukli’s first time running in the Pikes Peak Ascent, and she couldn't have asked for a much better introduction to the event.
The 22-year-old from Maine placed third in the women’s division and was the highest women’s finisher from the United States. Laukli finished in 2:34.30.
“It’s so awesome,” Laukli said. “It’s so cool to run in such a big event, and it’s pretty cool that I was the first American.”
In spite of her strong time, it wasn’t an easy run for Laukli, who cited the elevation gain and distance as challenging.
“I knew it was going to be hard, but I really started to suffer. There’s not a lot of races where I thought I wasn’t going to finish, but this was one of them. With the last few miles, I was just really really grinding to make it across that finish line.”
Laukli did everything she could to stay energized and focused.
“I was out of it for sure,” Laukli said. “I kept trying to eat things to get my mind on track. It was a very rough last few miles, but it was fun.”
Laukli’s excellence in a different sport helped her push through. She is also a competitive cross-country skier and competed for Team USA at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
“Skiing is a really big endurance sport, and it’s totally been helpful for my running because a lot of my training is just really long workouts,” Laukli said. “Long races like this where it’s a big endurance effort are going to work really well for me.”
On the men’s side, Colorado Springs native Joseph Gray finished third overall and was the first American to cross the finish line.
It was Gray’s fifth time competing in the Ascent, winning it his fourth other times (2016, 2017, 2019 and 2021). Gray didn’t win, but his past experience helped him put together a podium time of 2:09.13.
“Once you’ve run it a few times, you have more respect for the altitude and know you need to be smart about your pacing,” Gray said.
The 38-year-old admitted he hoped for a better finish, but Gray was still proud to finish top three in the race hosted in his backyard.
“Anytime you get to wake up is a huge blessing and getting to start a race is another blessing,” Gray said. “I’m happy that I was able to get out here and compete with some really good guys.”
A handful of other Americans put together strong performances.
Eli Hemming of Louisville, Kentucky, was less than a minute behind Gray in fourth place (2:09.54). Chad Hall, the 2021 runner up from San Diego, finished sixth.
Behind Laukli, Allie McLaughlin of Colorado Springs and Kim Dobson of Eagle, Colorado, placed fourth and fifth in the women's division, respectively.