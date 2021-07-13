DENVER — These All-Star kids are alright. So too, it seems, is the game they’re taking by storm.
Vlaimir Guerrero Jr., 22, homered and drove in a run on a groundout on the way to becoming the youngest MVP in All-Star Game history.
“It means the world to me,” said Guerrero, who dedicated the award to his Hall of Fame father.
The wave of new stars didn’t end with the MVP. Rafael Devers, 24, doubled to set up a run and Shohei Ohtani turned in a scoreless inning (and registered two at-bats) as the American League won the All-Star Game 5-2 at a packed-to-the-seams Coors Field on Tuesday night in the kind of night Denver promises in brochures.
Guerrero, Devers and Ohtani were making their All-Star debut — as was burgeoning face of the game Fernando Tatis Jr. and a host of others in a game that brought back the annual showcase after a yearlong hiatus and seemed to usher in a new era for the sport.
“It’s crazy how good these young players are,” said St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado, who was embraced by the Colorado crowd that claimed him as its own until this past February.
The AL won behind solo runs in the second and third, a two-run fifth and another run in the sixth. Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts, Toronto second baseman Marcus Semien and Tampa Bay catcher Mike Zunino also drove in runs for the AL in this game that was initially scheduled for Atlanta but was moved to Colorado in reaction to the passage of controversial voting laws.
Colorado’s German Marquez pitched a scoreless fourth inning with a strikeout in his All-Star debut.
Toronto’s Guerrero launched a 468-foot solo home run off Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes in the third inning and later drove in a run on a ground ball to the right side.
“It’s a fun talent everyone will get to see for years,” AL manager Kevin Cash of Tampa Bay said.
In Guerrero’s first at-bat, he hit a blast up the middle that nearly hit pitcher Max Scherzer in the head. Guerrero was retired on the play, as National League second baseman Adam Frazier was playing up the middle and fielded the smash on one hop.
Guerrero apologized to Scherzer with a hug on his way back to the dugout.
Scherzer didn’t mind.
“I always say this is the best All-Star Game of any sport,” the Washington ace said. “Pitchers are going out there throwing everything they’ve got. Hitters are going up there swinging for the fences. You get to see the best version of baseball possible.
“I think the fans enjoy that, watching the best players in the world actually compete in a game like this.”
Baseball last held an All-Star Game in 2019, a pre-pandemic world that had seen only a few months of Guerrero, Tatis and had barely sampled a taste of the two-way talents of Ohtani. Now, stadiums like this one can fill up again — 49,184 jammed into Coors Field on Tuesday — and they’re seeing something new.
“Baseball’s back,” Tatis said.