Another rules twist will benefit some current service-academy athletes eyeing pro sports but not underclassmen or future recruits.

Congress changed the language of the military spending bill that had included a provision requiring active-duty military service before a graduate of Air Force, Army or Navy could play professional sports.

That stipulation remains in the bill that has already passed through the House and Senate, but "shall only apply with respect to a cadet or midshipman who first enrolls in the United States Military Academy, the United States Naval Academy, or the United States Air Force Academy on or after June 1, 2021."

ESPN reported the change on Tuesday, as it has focused on Army linebacker Andre Carter II, who could be a potential first-round NFL Draft pick in the upcoming spring.

Current rules, enacted in 2019, allow approved athletes to defer their time while playing professionally, then serve later or be required to pay back the cost of their education.

Air Force athletes eyeing a professional sports career — including current offensive linemen Isaac Cochran and fullback Brad Roberts — would still be allowed to go immediately under the bill that is awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature.

Current freshmen and sophomores and current and future recruits, however, would be required to serve.