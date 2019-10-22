DENVER — It's not crazy to think the Avalanche could be the No. 1 seed in the NHL's Western Conference. Not crazy, either, to think the Nuggets could be the No. 1 seed in the NBA's.
They're both on the rise, in simultaneous fashion, like we've never seen here in Colorado.
Hold your remote, because here's where it does get crazy: Tuesday afternoon, I posed a question to Matt Hutchings, the CEO of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment's media ventures, that felt a little bit crazy simply saying it out loud:
Can you envision a scenario in which the Avs and Nuggets play their entire seasons without their games on Altitude TV (for Coloradans who have Comcast, DirecTV or DISH Network)?
"I don't like to envision that scenario. I think that’s not fair for the fans. It's not the right way to think," Hutchings said. "We continue to be hopeful that we can reach an agreement — a fair and equitable agreement, not only for us, but for these carriers. We understand it’s a negotiation. But we don’t want to envision a situation like that.”
Like you, I was praying for a "no." Didn't get it.
Crazy.
Colorado's long sports nightmare is far from over. At least from the Altitude side of things, there’s no end in sight for the battle being waged between Altitude TV and its three biggest carriers — Comcast, DirecTV and DISH. The Avs are 7-1-1, tied for the NHL's best record, yet few folks here can watch Nathan MacKinnon and the boys skate with flair into a new era. Altitude TV is blacked out in Colorado on those three carriers. And the Big 3 aren't budging, either.
"Unfortunately, we just haven’t received any reciprocity from them. We don’t feel like we’re getting anywhere," Hutchings told The Gazette. “At the end of the day we’re all fans. We feel the pain and the anger of our fans because we’re fans as well. We want to get a deal done. To be treated this way after 15 years — to be stonewalled — is very frustrating and very aggravating. All we’ve asked for is to be treated equitably."
Hutchings added that the cable carriers have only brought "absolutely unacceptable offers."
Here’s what it means for you, the diehard fan who's suffering in a squabble between billion-dollar operations. The Nuggets open their season against the Portland Trail Blazers at 8 p.m. Wednesday. That game is on ESPN, so anyone with ESPN can watch it. (Nuggets action ball has 17 games scheduled for ESPN or TNT, a slight hedge against the aforementioned worst-case scenario.) The Avs continue their awesome start Friday at Las Vegas. That game — like all but one so far this season — is blacked out in Colorado to viewers who use the Big 3 carriers.
If you use CenturyLink’s Prism TV, a cable service available in Colorado Springs, Altitude TV comes through fine and clear. Lucky you.
Denver folks got a break when Altitude TV partnered with KTVD to broadcast Friday's Nuggets home opener at Pepsi Center on local TV — in the Denver metro area. A source said Altitude TV also plans to announce an upcoming Avs game will be broadcast locally in the same manner — in the Denver metro area.
If the two sides fail to agree on a carriage plan and this impasse extends deep into the NBA and NHL seasons, the Avs and Nuggets will lose fans at a time when they should be gaining them.
Last season was the first time in a decade either franchise won a playoff series. Sticking through lean years is a tall ask for all fans, especially Coloradans with options for their entertainment dollars. But last season the Nuggets rose to a 2 seed, and this is the best Avs roster anyone's seen in 15 years, at least. They've waited patiently for an era like this. Now they can't watch.
The people I hear from — you, friends, family, my furious neighbor Adam, who's worn holes through his Landeskog sweater — share a common sentiment: this cable battle is a case of billionaires fighting over pennies, and the fans are being held hostage. Is that accurate?
“It’s absolutely wrong. These three (cable) companies combined generated nearly $300 billion in revenue last year in 2018. And we’re being painted in a picture that’s just not true,” Hutchings said. “All we’ve asked for is to be treated fairly. That’s all we’ve asked. We did not ask for huge rate increases. We asked for industry-standard rates and conditions. It’s unfortunate that it’s been painted in such a way to make us seem like we’re the bad guys.”
Some Denver-area bars — and, just a hunch, some in the Springs — have resorted to illegally streaming the Avs and Nuggets broadcasts.
Altitude’s response to pirating broadcasts during the Big 3 blackout, as Hutchings told The Gazette: “It’s wrong. I understand they have a clientele, which are our fans. But it’s our fans. It would be like us going into their bar and saying, ‘Give us free beer. Give us free food.’ They’re stealing the signal. They’re pirating the signal. It's a shame. And it's shocking they're being so public about it."
Here's another question from you guys, one that pops up often on the Gazette's Facebook page: What about Altitude TV migrating its operation to a streaming service, such as Amazon?
"A streaming service does not provide the broad-based distribution and economics to sustain a successful business," Hutchings said.
Last season marked the first time the Avs and Nuggets advanced in the postseason in the same season. ESPN voted the Avalanche No. 1 in its long-term power rankings, NBA general managers voted the Nuggets the "most fun" team in the NBA. And folks here can't watch.
Crazy.