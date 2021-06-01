An 11th-hour reprieve will allow more viewers to watch Tuesday's Game 5 between the Nuggets and Trail Blazers, though the contentious broadcast dispute continues.
Altitude Sports said in a press release Tuesday afternoon that it successfully petitioned the NBA to lift exclusivity for Altitude Sports to show the second-round NBA playoff game, which will allow the game to be shown in a 10-state region on NBA TV through Comcast and Dish Network systems.
The coverage will begin at 6 p.m. with a pregame show and the game tips at 7 p.m. The series is tied 2-2 as it returns to Denver for Tuesday's Game 5.
The game was previously to be broadcast only on Altitude Sports, and Comcast and Dish Network do not have agreements with the network to be part of their television offerings as part of a standoff involving Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Nuggets as well as the Colorado Avalanche.
“It’s a shame that Comcast and Dish continue to dismiss their most passionate customers — Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche fans,” said Kroenke Sports & Entertainment chief operating officer Matt Hutchings said in a prepared statement. “That is why Altitude took this step to seek NBA approval to ensure all Nuggets fans could see their hometown team play in this crucial playoff game.