MLB put together a star-studded pregame ceremony for its crowd of 49,184 at Coors Field on Tuesday night for the MLB All-Star Game.
Lenny Kravitz narrated a video tribute to late Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, and Aaron’s widow, Billye Aaron, then made an appearance to accept a jersey signed by All-Stars from both teams and a painting of Aaron by a Denver artist.
Christopher Jackson, who played George Washington in the Broadway production of “Hamilton” sang the national anthem as an American flag was unfurled in centerfield.
Finally, former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning threw out the first pitch, which was dug out of the dirt by Rockies pitcher German Marquez. Manning was joined on the mound by Rockies legend Todd Helton.
No late heroics… but they almost happened
Kris Bryant twice had an opportunity to turn this game into the kind of craziness-in-the-late-innings affair Coors Field is known for. The Cubs third baseman batted with the bases loaded in sixth inning and struck out after a wild pitch scored a run. The 2016 NL MVP batted with the bases full again in the eighth and lined out to left field on a sliding catch from Jared Walsh of the Angels.
Plays of the smaller variety factored big in the game.
A slow roller from Marcus Semien down the third baseline (toward Nolan Arenado, of all people) turned into an infield single and scored the first run of the game. The runner, Aaron Judge, had reached via walk and moved to third on a double (a high chopper perfectly placed down the first-base line) from Rafael Devers. He beat the throw from Nolan Arenado and drove in Aaron Judge (who reached with a leadoff walk) for the run’s first game. Another run scored on a groundout from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and another on a wild pitch.
Following in their footsteps
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. joined his father, Vladimir Guerrero, by homering in an All-Star Game. The other fathers and sons to pull off the feat were Barry and Bobby Bonds and Ken Griffey Jr. and Sr.
Catchers provide power
Of the three home runs hit on Tuesday, two were from catchers. Philadelphia's J.T. Realmuto and Tampa Bay's Mike Zunino each homered in the game.