Air Force’s football schedule still lists “postponed” next to Army, but no makeup date has been set for the game nearly two weeks after it was supposed to be played.
No developments have occurred surrounding the rescheduling, according to Falcons coach Troy Calhoun and other sources.
“I know we’re working quite diligently to get that done,” Calhoun said. “I don’t have an exact date right now.
“If you could do Dec. 19 — I don’t have both schedules in front of me, but I think both schedules are open, I think,” Calhoun said on Tuesday, pointing to the next open date on both teams’ schedules.
Army, however, according to a source, has nixed Dec. 19 as an option. No reason was given, but it falls between the Black Knights’ Dec. 12 game with Navy and the Dec. 26 Independence Bowl, to which it has already accepted an invitation.
There has been talk, none on the record, of the Falcons joining Army in the Independence Bowl. But that would take multilevel cooperation as the game has a tie-in with the Pac-12.
Calhoun said Air Force would be open to playing Army in January, “if we have to.”
The game was scheduled for Nov. 7, but was called off two days before that just hours before Air Force was set to travel. The Falcons practiced at 6 a.m. that day, and guard Nolan Laufenberg said some players — including standout lineman Parker Ferguson — were taken out of practice as COVID-19 tests came back.
The players were told later in the morning that the game was off. Players were then moved to a team hotel, where they have remained.
Air Force is scheduled to play New Mexico on Friday night, followed by Colorado State and Utah State (which had to cancel its game at Wyoming this weekend because of COVID-19 numbers) in the next two weeks.
The players remain hopeful that an Army date can still be filled in on the schedule.
“I just think the opportunity to compete for the (Commander-in-Chief’s) trophy is huge,” said Laufenberg, whose Falcons took the first leg of the three-team series with a 40-7 victory over Navy on Oct. 3. “Obviously I want it to be safe for everyone in order to get that game in, but if it’s in the realm of possibility I would love to see that back on our schedule.”
It was a point reiterated by defensive lineman Michael Purcell.
“That would be huge,” Purcell said. “No matter what’s happening with the rest of the season, beating Army and Navy, getting the CIC, going to the White House, that’s definitely priority No. 1.”