A first-round bye in the Mountain West Tournament might mean more to the Air Force women than any other team. And it’s a goal well within reach.
With six games remaining, the Falcons sit in fourth place in the standings, 1 ½ games ahead of fifth-place Fresno State and two games up on sixth-place Wyoming. The top five teams earn byes in the first round.
“That’s’ our goal,” senior Haley Jones said. “We said back in September, we set that as a goal.”
The Falcons have never been seeded better than seventh in the conference tournament, and they has been better than 10th just three times.
But this year, with nearly a month remaining, the Falcons have already tied program records for wins in a season (13) and conference victories (7) in the team’s Division 1 era (stretching back to 1996-97).
The way those wins have been earned underscores the need for a bye. The Falcons are No. 1 in the Mountain West in scoring defense and turnover margin. They force an average of 20.7 turnovers per game, while the other 10 teams in the conference force an average of 13.9.
That only happens with effort, and teams that don’t earn a first-round bye are required to win four games in four days to win the tournament – a draining proposition.
“It might be more important to us than a lot of teams because of the energy we have to exert in order to have a chance to win a basketball game,” coach Chris Gobrecht said. “We have to find possessions in places where other teams don’t have to find them. And we have to find ways to score in ways that other teams don’t have to find ways to score.
“Everything about us starts with effort.”
The next task for the Falcons (13-10, 7-5) is a trip to New Mexico (19-6, 10-2) on Wednesday. The Lobos, currently second in the conference, have gone 2-2 since a nine-game winning streak was snapped. It’s a contrast in styles, as New Mexico has the top scoring offense in the conference.
After Wednesday’s road game comes a week off for the Falcons before a finishing stretch begins with consecutive home games against Boise State and Utah State – teams with a combined mark of 6-17 in league games this season.
Gobrecht said her team is more in-tuned with the conference race than she is. That instinctively makes her nervous, particularly because this is new territory for the program.
“They’ve handled so many things so well, so I don’t know why I should get worried about whether or not they’ll handle the fact that it really matters if we win,” Gobrecht said. “That makes me sort of happy that clearly they’re paying attention.”