Nick Halloran came out of relative obscurity to put up five times as many points his sophomore year and, thanks to a handful of Denver stars going pro, is now the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s top returning scorer. That was bound to attract some attention.
He and Minnesota-Duluth sophomore defenseman Scott Perunovich took votes on 24 of 26 ballots submitted for the NCHC preseason all-conference team, which was released Tuesday.
Western Michigan forward Wade Allison (22 votes), St. Cloud State forward Robby Jackson (13) and defenseman Jimmy Schuldt (20) and Minnesota-Duluth goaltender Hunter Shepard (21) rounded out the list.
Halloran is the first Tiger to appear on that team since Jaccob Slavin made the conference’s inaugural list as a sophomore in 2014.
“He’s a hell of a hockey player,” Denver coach David Carle, who watched Halloran as an assistant coach the past two years, said. “The emphasis on him will be even more this year.
“He makes that team go. He’s got a great brain and great skills. I expect him to have a really great year.”
He couldn’t have done it without the NCHC’s top returning line. He, Mason Bergh and Trey Bradley put up 116 points (44 goals, 72 assists) in 2017-18. That’s a little less than half of its scoring and goals.
“I’ve told people this too, but they arguably have the best line in college hockey coming back,” Carle said.
But opponents started to figure out where the majority of the Tigers’ scoring was coming from by the end of the season, and threw whatever they had on them. The consistent scoring slowed, then picked back up.
The 13-14-15 line won’t sneak up on anyone, and Halloran has been tabbed as a league star, but CC coach Mike Haviland thinks they’re up to the challenge.
“If (Halloran) wants to go on and play, he’s going to have to go up against that,” Haviland said.
***
Some takeaways from National Collegiate Hockey Conference commissioner Josh Fenton’s press conference:
“We are discussing whether the conference consolation game during the Frozen Faceoff will continue. The game will be played in 2019, but beyond that point is unknown.”
The longstanding limit of three coaches — but several, fully within-the-rules supplemental roles that don’t technically involve coaching — is being assessed, Fenton said.
Fenton said the NCHC argued the case for 3-on-3 overtime passionately, before and after the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Ice Hockey Rules Committee temporarily called for 5-minute overtimes only across the board in June. He said there’s need for more discussion, and the student-athlete experience should be taken into account, so the conference will survey players during the next year to “make sure their desires align” with the NCHC’s, which he expects they will.
Fenton spoke forcefully about the need for early recruiting reform a year ago at the same podium. He expects new legislation this fall that will delay current recruiting dates. Though he said it was “premature” to share specifics, he mentioned giving a look to sports like softball, where Sept. 1 of a high schooler’s junior year is the magic date.
There’s still “very little conversation” about adding independent Arizona State to the conference, and “expansion in general.”
A partnership with the National Hockey League is allowing funding for feasibility studies for institutions that might want to consider adding men’s or women’s ice hockey.