Early games early, late games late for Colorado College hockey.
The National Collegiate Hockey Conference released game times for the league’s Omaha “pod,” or sequestered, tournament-style first three weeks of the season.
CC’s season opener against Omaha on Dec. 1 is also the NCHC season opener at 2:35 p.m . Tuesday through Friday will see two NCHC games per day, one at 2:35 and the other at 6:35. Weekends will feature three games at 11:05 a.m., 3:05 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. For each team’s two sets of back-to-back games, there’s set to be at least 24 hours between start times.
CC will play in the early game each of its next three outings against St. Cloud State, Western Michigan and Minnesota-Duluth, respectively.
The Tigers are in the day’s latest game in each of their next six games spread out over two weeks.
The NCHC confirmed in a release Tuesday that no fans will be in attendance. The NCHC board of directors voted against allowing any fans to view pod games in person through a purchased ticket or team pass list, which was on the table as recently as last week.
The conference has partnered with Midco Sports Network to produce and broadcast all 40 pod games, which can be seen on NCHC.tv. CBS Sports Network’s lead college hockey announcing team of Ben Holden and Dave Starman will headline coverage.
Locally and regionally televised games, along with potential CBS Sports Network dates, have yet to be announced.