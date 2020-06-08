Captain Matt Pulver was among the big winners as Air Force hockey announced its 2019-20 award recipients.
Pulver took the Vic Heyliger award, which is voted on by the team and goes to the player whose dedication, character, leadership and work ethic exemplifies Falcon hockey. Pulver also shared the Larry Cronk award with fellow senior Joe Tyran.
Pulver, who battled several injuries during his Air Force career, played through another to take part in the Faceoff at Falcon Stadium and finish his senior year with 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 34 games.
The Cronk award goes to the most inspirational player. Defenseman-turned-forward Tyran earned a share of it for the second straight season.
For the fifth straight season, a goaltender won the Chuck Delich award as the team’s most valuable player. Without a college start under his belt, sophomore Alex Schilling took over the net eight games into the season and started the next 29 (2.39 goals-against, .903 save percentage for the season.)
Senior Pierce Pluemer is the Jim Bowman Award winner as the top scholar-athlete. Pluemer became the first Air Force Academy cadet-athlete to earn an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship since 2012-13 and the second hockey player in school history. He’s headed to the University of South Florida to study economics. He appeared in 116 games for Air Force and added 19 points.
The defensive player of the year is senior Brady Tomlak, who was named the conference’s best defensive forward. He won 60.2% of his overall faceoffs last season and led the team with 26 points and a +10 plus-minus.
Brandon Koch and Luke Manning were the team’s picks for the John Matchefts Freshman of the Year award. Koch led the team with five power-play goals and finished with 19 points in 35 games. He was a third-team all-Atlantic Hockey and all-rookie team pick.
Manning put up 12 points. He finished the shortened season on a tear, contributing five points (four goals, one assist) in the last four games of his rookie year. Manning also won 55.2 percent of his faceoffs.
Freshman defenseman Luke Rowe was named the most improved player. He appeared in just three games before Christmas but saw every game after Jan. 3. He had seven points in the last 19 games and added a needed physical edge.