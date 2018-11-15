Stay-at-home defensemen rarely get their day in the sun, but that’s not something Colorado College junior Alex Pernitsky seeks, pretty much ever.
Heading into a home series against Miami, the Tigers need a solid foundation in order to get back on track, and that starts in and around the cage.
“I fly under the radar. That’s definitely the goal,” Pernitsky said. “If they don’t notice you, you’re probably not doing anything real bad.”
Coming off hip surgery, Pernitsky made his debut Dec. 30 and finished out last season, and aside from a memorable game-winner at No. 8 North Dakota, achieved his goal and steered clear of the spotlight.
The 6-footer from Unity, Saskatchewan, said he’s moving better now than he has in a while, playing in all 10 games. He’s plus-1 with a team-low four shots on goal among Tigers who have more than four appearances.
But that’s not his game.
“If there’s a chance to jump in the rush, I’ll do it. But usually I like to get it out of our end and change,” Pernitsky said with a laugh.
He’s also balanced out the offensive leanings of his partner, freshman Bryan Yoon. Yoon, the first defenseman in the history of his junior team to lead in season scoring, is free to join the rush while Pernitsky keeps an eye on his own end.
“He’s playing a safe game, and that’s what we need on the back end,” said goaltender Alex Leclerc, Pernitsky’s teammate with the Lloydminster Bobcats (Alberta Junior Hockey League).
“‘Pern’ will only speak when it’s absolutely necessary. But once he gets to know you, he’ll sometimes speak his piece.”
Speaking opportunities have been plentiful this week as the Tigers (4-5-1 overall) have started their conference slate 0-4, swept at home by No. 2 St. Cloud State and at No. 1 Minnesota-Duluth. The team feels it played well one of the nights against each team, but even its better effort wasn’t enough to sneak away with an upset.
The Tigers put a combined 35 shots on goal in Duluth and left with just Nick Halloran’s Saturday power-play goal to their name.
“That’s been an issue here lately,” coach Mike Haviland said. “We’ve got to get more intense around the net. It can’t be one-and-done.
“This week has been a hard week, and rightfully so.”
Though not in the top two, Miami (8-4, 2-2 National Collegiate Hockey Conference), ranked 20th by USCHO.com, hardly represents a reprieve. While Colorado College is trying to sort out its issues up front, Pernitsky will be trying to hold it down in front of Leclerc.
“I think we’re going to be ready to go this weekend. We’ve got a different mindset,” Pernitsky said. “We’ve got to start working harder.”
Air Force at AIC
Streaking Air Force (6-4, 6-2 AHC) travels to take on American International College (3-7-1, 3-4-1 AHC) in two matinees.
Last week: The Falcons swept Bentley to secure their fourth and fifth straight wins. AIC is 1-5-1 in its past seven, and was swept by RIT last weekend.
FYI: The Falcons are 4-0 when scoring first, and all four wins have come during the current streak.
Leaders: Air Force, Matt Koch (8 assists), Billy Christopoulos (.889 save percentage, 2.97 goals against); AIC, Blake Christensen (5 goals, 5 assists), Stefano Durante (.868 saves percentage, 3.16 GAA)