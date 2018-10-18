It’s harder to find your time to shine when bumped from the power play to the penalty kill.
Colorado College junior Alex Berardinelli hasn’t found that to be an issue.
He came in hot after an injury-wrecked season and is tied for the NCAA lead with four goals through four games. He’s also the only player in the country with two short-handed tallies — they came on the same power play Saturday against Air Force.
“It’s better than I could have hoped for,” Berardinelli said.
He was fifth on the team in scoring as a freshman, but a fluky fall resulted in surgery and missing more than half the 2017-18 season. Berardinelli scored his first and only goal of the season Oct. 28 against North Dakota, threw his arms up, caught an edge, fell and hurt his shoulder.
He missed two games and returned for four, but while going in for a check against St. Cloud State, the shoulder popped completely out of its socket.
“We didn’t know there was a serious problem, but obviously, there was,” Berardinelli said.
Three months of watching CC games in a suit and sling, three additional months of rehab and a busy summer later, Berardinelli was anxious to get back. While he was gone, however, the team changed. Several other teammates had solidified power-play roles and roster spots were at a premium.
He was asked to shut down top lines and kill penalties — which he’s done, and then some.
“When you play against us you have to figure out who you’re going to check now,” coach Mike Haviland said.
Even while he was in the lineup last season, he didn’t get much ice time, which Haviland attributed to being on a line with two freshmen that just didn’t work. This year he’s clicked with seniors Tanner Ockey and Trevor Gooch on a checking line that is comprised of scoring threats.
“We mesh well. When we’re in the offensive zone, we don’t try to make anything too complicated,” Berardinelli said. “Everybody’s gotta play a role if the team’s going to win.
“Mine is playing a good defensive 200-foot game, buy into that role and do whatever I can, and if I get the opportunity to put the puck in the net, do it.”
CC’s all-time records are a long ways off. The most career short-handed goals for a CC player is nine (Jody Jaraczewski and Brian Swanson; Alex Krushelnyski came up one short in 2011) and the individual season-high in recent memory belongs to Chad Rau, who scored six during the 2007-08 season.
A conference play of the week honor will do for now. And he has plenty of time to make a dent, starting this weekend with a two-game home series against New Hampshire (0-2).
“Sitting out a year, you have something to prove,” Haviland said. “I’m happy to see him get off to a good start again.”