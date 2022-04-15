DENVER — Sometimes all a player needs is a chance.
For the past six games, Alan Trejo has waited patiently on the bench. He took a roundtrip to Texas, never stepping foot on the field during a game. But on Friday, Trejo was put into the lineup, starting at shortstop and hitting in the ninth spot.
And he sure made the most of the opportunity.
In the fifth, with the Rockies down 3-2 after a shaky start from Germán Márquez, Trejo launched a ball to left field. He gave the Rockies a 5-3 lead, and they only continued to add to that to beat the Cubs 6-5 in the second of a four-game series.
"It's a huge lift for the guys when you get contributions from the whole team," manager Bud Black said. "Big for Trejo."
Trejo was a quiet add to the opening day roster. Known mainly for his defense, he has had to work to get his hitting up to major league level. Trejo hit .217 in 28 games with the Rockies last season, but he came into spring training stronger, having gained 15 pounds. He now weighs 205, after putting an emphasis on his nutrition during the offseason.
The Rockies liked what they saw in the spring, and with expanded rosters, the Rockies had room and a need for another utility infielder.
"I thought offseason he made a lot of strides," manager Bud Black said. "He was moving in a way that looked like a major league player."
On Friday, in his second at-bat of the season, he stayed patient after getting behind in the count. Then, with Sam Hilliard on second and Garrett Hampson on first, Trejo hit his homer, the second of his career, to put the Rockies ahead. He knew it was gone right away, and was extra amped, especially after having to patiently wait his turn.
"This one was definitely more meaningful," Trejo said. "I helped the ball club win. After a couple great at-bats by Sam and Garrett, it was great to come through with a big hit like that."
They never looked back, with C.J. Cron following in the next inning with a home run of his own, his third of the season. Kris Bryant also continued his streak, adding two singles against his former team. He now has 11 hits in a Rockies uniform, and at least one in each of his seven games, the third-longest hitting streak by a free agent to start their Rockies career.
The Rockies offense, led by Trejo and Cron, put a band aid over the bad outing from Márquez, but the frustrations were still evident. After a stellar first start last week, when he gave up only one run on three hits, Márquez stumbled through his night Friday. The Cubs battered away, pulling out soft hits to string together runs.
He got behind with most batters, especially early on. The Cubs hit three straight singles in the second to score their first run, the added one more single later that inning. The fourth was Márquez's only clean inning, but he ran into trouble in the fifth. He again gave up three straight singles, and manager Bud Black had seen enough. A visibly frustrated Márquez reluctantly retreated to the dugout, tossing the ball over Black's head instead of handing it directly to him.
"It was the right decision," Márquez said of being pulled. "I was battling."
Márquez said he was off all day, from his pre-game bullpen to his last pitch. His tempo was, and he was rushing his delivery.
Ty Blach was called in to clean up the mess, but a Jonathan Villar's sacrifice fly allowed one more run to score. Márquez was credited for four runs on 10 hits.
The bullpen, which has been the best in baseball so far this season, held down that title for another night. They ran into some heat — Carlos Estévez loaded the bases in the eighth — but Tyler Kinely struck out Wilson Contreras on three pitches to end the inning. A fan dropped beer on Estévez while he was warming up, and it got in his eye. They put eye drops in right before he ran to the mound, but it impacted his vision. It was still irritated after the game.
Daniel Bard closed, giving up one run, but holding on to secure the win. The bullpen has a 0.86 ERA after Friday's game, and also lead the league in wins (five) and saves (five.)
"Our guys bailed out each other," Black said of the bullpen on Friday. "Tyler came in very aggressive."