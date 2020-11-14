Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC is on the search for its third coach in club history a little more than a year after it hired the second.
Alan Koch recently stepped down as coach due to personal reasons, according to a club release Saturday.
"I want to thank the Ragain family and the Weidner organization for the opportunity to lead their club over the last year. It was a privilege to help build and prepare the club for entry into a beautiful new stadium in 2021," Koch said in the release. "The challenges and adversity of 2020 have made us all reassess our priorities and what is important to us as human beings. It is an incredibly difficult decision to leave the Switchbacks on the cusp of something special, but we as a family need to focus on our personal priorities at this time."
Koch replaced Steve Trittschuh, who coached the club for most of its first five years before being fired during the 2019 season. Koch managed the final two games of 2019 after Wolde Harris, a Trittschuh assistant, served in an interim role.
"Alan has brought a positive energy, an exciting playing style, and professionalism to the organization, so it is unfortunate to see him and (his wife) Amy go so unexpectedly," Switchbacks President, Nick Ragain said. "I know this decision weighs heavy on them but they have our blessing. Our prayers are with the entire Koch family during this time."
In 2020, Koch led the Switchbacks to a 2-7-7 mark in a season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic. After Saturday's release, that's the closest Koch got to a full season in Colorado Springs.
"Alan has played a big role in moving the club forward in his short time here," Switchbacks general manager Brian Crookham said. "He leaves a foundation we will be able to build on as we enter an exciting time for the club. We wish Alan and Amy the best as they embark on this new chapter of their lives."
Koch's replacement, the eventual third coach of Switchbacks FC, will usher the club into the new Weidner Field on the southwest edge of downtown for the 2021 season.
"To the supporters of the Switchbacks, you are part of something special. Enjoy the ride into the new stadium and support the team all the way. Even with reduced attendances due to Covid-19 we could still hear you and appreciated your support as the 12th man either in person or virtually. This group of players are capable of doing something very special for, and with you," Koch said.
"I will truly miss the players and staff who we have all worked so tirelessly together to raise the bar on and off the pitch over the last year. I have so much respect and love for the guys that we got to work with every day. I take satisfaction knowing that we leave the club heading in a positive direction and primed for success moving forward."