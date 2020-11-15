Whatever comes next for Alan Koch will happen close to home.
Home, these days, is central British Columbia, Canada.
“Anywhere that’s driving distance from our house,” Koch said in a phone interview with The Gazette on Sunday, a day after his resignation as coach of Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC was made public.
“Whatever job it is has to work for our family. That’s the most important. There’s no Alan making a decision. There’s a family making a decision.”
The detailed reasons or events leading up to his resignation will mostly stay private, though Koch said being away from loved ones weighed on him and his wife, Amy, over the course of the 2020 season. After the season, the Kochs returned to Canada where they underwent a mandatory 14-day quarantine.
“When we were finally able to spend time with our family, it just made us realize that we need to be close to family,” Koch said.
The coach added that he called players and staff from the team to inform them of his decision. As difficult as the decision was to make, it wasn’t harder than dealing with all 2020 has brought with one of his children in Canada and the other in Ireland.
“We’ve all had to deal with COVID. We’ve all had to deal with the political landscape. There’s other people that have also had to deal with closed borders and the inability to go see family and have family come see them,” Koch said, speaking generally. “I think with so many of these different challenges that people have had to endure, things have manifested themselves in certain ways. I’ve had to make a difficult decision to leave a club that I feel like we made a lot of progress with, but I know I need to be close to my family in Canada. And that’s the right decision for myself. It’s the right decision for my family. I greatly appreciate the Ragains and the club’s and supporters’ support because I received a lot of messages from people. I truly appreciate everybody’s support as we move forward.”
Switchbacks FC has already started to move forward. Club president Nick Ragain said Sunday the front office has had initial conversations on how to proceed and will continue discussions early this week. The four players previously announced as returning for next season - Rony Argueta, Andre Lewis, Sean Melvin and Aidan Daniels - will be expected to honor their contracts, Ragain said.
“Ideally, we’re going to move fairly quickly,” Ragain said. “It’s an important time when it comes to player selection.”
The club has a few resources to help expedite the process. The United Soccer League can serve as a filter, Ragain said, and Capelli, the company that outfits the team, has tentacles reaching out to leagues across the globe. Brian Crookham, a member of Colorado Rapids’ technical staff assigned to be the Switchbacks’ general manager, will also play a role. Whoever the club’s third head coach is will share some things with their predecessor.
“A lot of it is similar to what Alan had brought to us, that philosophy of an exciting style of play,” Ragain said when asked what he’s looking for in a candidate.
“When it comes to the interviews as we go into this year, it’ll be a lot of conversation about being competitive now.”
Though Koch will be following future seasons from afar, he hopes to see his replacement move the club forward like he had previously planned to do.
“Even though I’m not going to be there, I still want the team to have success,” he said.