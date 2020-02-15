Moments after explaining why Alan Koch has found success at just about every stop of his coaching career, Andre Lewis found an example to prove his point.
Lewis knows the first-year coach of Switchbacks FC as well as anyone on the roster after playing for Koch with Vancouver Whitecaps 2 in 2015, and they have reunited in Colorado Springs.
“He knows how to get the best out of players,” Lewis said. “He’s a guy that pushes everyone on the squad.”
That was part of what attracted the Jamaican midfielder, who was drafted seventh in the 2014 Major League Soccer SuperDraft, to Colorado after spending last season in his homeland with Portmore United.
“I know him and he knows what I need to work on to get forward with my career,” Lewis said.
“That’s a major reason why I’m here.”
After leading Baker (Kan.) and Simon Fraser (British Columbia) to their respective NCAA tournaments, Koch ventured into the professional ranks with Vancouver.
In 2016, Koch led the Whitecaps reserves to the United Soccer League’s Western Conference Final before leaving for Cincinnati FC where he earned the league’s Coach of the Year award after the club set single-season records for points (77) and wins (23) in a season.
Some things remain the same despite the level of competition.
“The hard part as a head coach, though, is you push people’s buttons and some people respond to that in a positive way and some people don’t, but at the end of the day, if they realize what is your intent … ” Koch said.
“My intent is to maximize everything that we have, our resources and our ability. It’s my job, I believe, to push everybody so we can have success together.”
After being fired just 11 matches in Cincinnati’s first year in MLS, Koch has plans to get back to his winning ways.
“I think we can have immense amounts of success with the Colorado Springs Switchbacks,” Koch said. “What’s the timeline? I don’t know, but I really, really believe that we can have huge success.”
The coach will get his first look at how his squad fares against outside competition when the Switchbacks start the Wasatch Winter Cup on Sunday. They’ll play both of last year’s USL Championship finalists, Real Monarchs and Louisville City, before taking on League One expansion side Union Omaha.
“Not for one second thinking about the scores, the results,” Koch said. “I want to see performances collectively and individually.”
Koch also used the word “collective” to describe what has made him successful at different levels.
“Collective mentality,” he said. “I think as a head coach, you control the mentality of your group. You control the environment. I have to work outside of my comfort zone, but I also have to be willing to push the people I work with outside of their comfort zone, too.”
Lewis, for one, was pushed out of his comfort zone when Friday’s final training before heading to Utah was reduced to handball practice with a couple of inches of snow still sitting on the playing surface at Pride Soccer Complex.
“You see me keep dropping the ball today? That’s why I use my foot,” Lewis said.
As the midfielder walked off, he saw Koch engaged in a one-on-one conversation with Logan Dorsey, a Rapids academy player who may not even play with the Switchbacks in 2020.
“See! And that’s a young player,” Lewis said.
“That’s good for us. Instead, he could just go in his office and talk with his assistants and that’s it.”