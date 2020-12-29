Colorado player of the game
Brandon Lewis, freshman QB
Lewis made his collegiate debut when he entered the game in the second quarter for Colorado to spell Sam Noyer, and he immediately brought a spark. The Buffaloes had been stymied to that point, but his first run went for 7 yards and suddenly a 10-play scoring drive materialized. Lewis finished 6-of-10 passing for 95 yards and ran nine times for 73 yards. Coach Karl Dorrell called him “the bright light of the offense.”
Turning point
Colorado clawed its way back into the game, closing a 14-0 deficit to 17-10 at halftime. But Texas freshman Bijan Robinson ran 66 yards off left tackle on the first play and sophomore quarterback Casey Thompson, who had just entered the game, threw for a 13-yard touchdown. The two-play drive took just 97 seconds and had the impact of a foot on top of Colorado’s head after it had spent a half trying to swim back to the surface. A few minutes later, Texas defensive back DeMarvion Overshown had a targeting call overturned by replay, pushing the Buffaloes even deeper into the water.
Subplots we watched
Filling the void from lost Butkus Award semifinalist
The Buffaloes didn’t replicate the production of Nate Landman, as would be expected. Losing the defensive leader to an Achilles injury left Colorado susceptible to Texas’ running game, and the Longhorns capitalized with 303 rushing yards on 40 carries (7.6 yards per attempt). Jonathan Van Diest, Landman’s replacement, made five stops (one solo) and assisted on a key fourth-down tackle in the first half. Texas’ 55 points and 638 yards speak to the hole left by Landman’s loss.
Texas stars gone to prep for NFL Draft
The Longhorns are clearly a deep team, as evidenced by the four touchdowns thrown in 20 minutes from backup quarterback Casey Thompson. Similar production was found elsewhere. Despite missing All-American edge rusher Joseph Ossai, the Longhorns still had a sack and four quarterback hurries. Despite missing left tackle Samuel Cosmi, they protected their quarterbacks well enough to throw for 335 yards and five touchdowns. Teams flock to Texas to recruit, and the Longhorns often have first pick of those players. It showed in the team’s ability to replace talent with talent on Tuesday.
Is K.D. Nixon ready to return to form?
Colorado tried. Nixon was targeted on the first pass of the game and a team-high eight times overall, but his impact was not overwhelming. He finished with five catches for 39 yards. It was a season high for catches, but nothing like the big numbers he has been known to put up in the past but did not in this shortened and, for him, injury-plagued season.
By the numbers
0
Players made available to media by Colorado.
4
Consecutive series for Texas from late in the first quarter through midway through the second without Bijan Robinson touching the ball. The Longhorns failed to gain a first down on those series. Robinson had averaged 17.5 yards per touch at that point in the game. He was integrated back into the offense and earned offensive MVP honors.
7
Yards on the first carry for Colorado freshman quarterback Brandon Lewis, who made his collegiate debut early in the second quarter. Lewis’ first pass attempt went for 26 yards to Dimitri Stanley later on his first drive.
53
Yards on a second-quarter field goal for Texas’ Cameron Dicker, establishing an Alamo Bowl record. It was good with several yards to spare.
305
Weight, in pounds, of Texas defensive lineman Alfred Collins, who came up with an athletic interception on a first-quarter screen pass.